Celebrity Whiskey Bottler Silver Screen Expands

Silver Screen Bottling Company, which is known for bottling, licensing and distributing whiskeys for celebrities and entertainment properties, is expanding its business by way of an acquisition.

On Wednesday, the celebrity whiskey producer announced it acquired Coastal Pure Beverages, a company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Silver Screen said in a news release that the acquisition “further empowers the company to oversee every stage of creation and bottling, from developing innovative recipes to packaging the award-winning spirits in distinctive, eye-catching bottle designs.”

With the acquisition, Silver Screen gains Coastal Pure’s 72,000-square-foot facility in North Charleston, which has an annual bottling capacity of 950,000 cases.

“Silver Screen’s acquisition of the N. Charleston facility will catalyze the growth of its product base,” Silver Screen Bottling Company said in a news release. “It will pave the way for more creativity and experimentation with its spirit lines, propelling the company’s evolution from its 2019 origins as an ideas and licensing entity to a national, fully-functional, multi-vertical spirits brand.”

Coastal Pure operates five bottling lines, including a high-speed line that ca accommodate bottle sizes ranging from 50 milliliters to 1.75 liters.

About Silver Screen Bottling Company

Founded in 2019, the young Silver Screen is a young company that has licensed, bottled and distributed whiskey for former NFL star Terry Bradshaw and country music artist Alan Jackson.

It has also produced spirits and beers in collaboration with the following franchises: “Star Trek,” “The Walking Dead, “Ray Donovan,” “Predator,” “Fallout 76” and the NFL team Carolina Panthers.

