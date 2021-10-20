Advent Calendar Gives 24 Days of Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for the whiskey lover in your life, look no further than The Spirit Co.’s Bourbon and American Whiskey Advent Calendar.

This delicious calendar features 24 different, handmade 30-milliliter wax-sealed drams filled with different whiskeys from across the U.S. Here are the whiskeys The Spirit Co. lists as part of its advent calendar as of now (caveat: the contents are subject to change):

The advent calendar is available for preorder now and can ship to the U.S., U.K. and Europe. It costs $207.05 before taxes.

Last week, we wrote a story on a whiskey advent calendar from Kensington Wine Market. That one was cool and all, but we’ve got to give the edge to The Spirit Co.’s calendar one for one primary reason: It’s available for delivery, unlike the Kensington product, which is solely available for pickup in Calgary, Canada.

