Stone Brewing’s Arrogant Bastard Beer is Expanding Into Craft Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

The craft beer brand is delving into the whiskey industry, with a release of a 97 proof whiskey on the way.

With the help of Iowa’s Foundry Distilling, the beer brand is creating an unconventional whiskey. Aging it in 30-gallon barrels for a short 26 months, the goal is to have the whiskey taste more mature than typical for its age due to the small size of the barrels. This is because the smaller barrel size allows for more of the whiskey to be in contact with the oak. However, it is still undisclosed what the mash bill will be.

It’s real. It’s here. It’s glorious. Arrogant Bastard Whiskey is now available in Southern California. Quantities? Limited.

Distribution? Exclusive to Southern California. See the list of where to find it here: https://t.co/NlFYwXQ5Qn pic.twitter.com/s1a5jxTfH2 — Stone Brewing (@StoneBrewing) April 22, 2021

Foundry Distilling has partnered with multiple craft breweries and has assisted in turning other brand’s beer into whiskey, and it seems like the perfect marriage of beer and whiskey. With a suggested retail price of $60, it will be an incredibly exclusive release only available for purchase out of Southern California.

“Subliminally sublime. A didactic cryptic cypher lost in an autostereogram Ethereal. Relax… and you just might be able to see it. Stochastic. Tense…and it’s gone forever. Urbane, complex & sophisticated. Complacency is for the weak of mind and spirit.” Arrogant Bastard Distillery.

