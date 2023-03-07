Stranahan's Diamond Peak Batch 2 Debuts With Tequila Finish

On Tuesday, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey announced the second annual release of its Stranahan’s Diamond Peak single malt whiskey. Each year, Stranahan’s releases Diamond Peak with a new cask finish. Last year, the whiskey was finished in Bushmills Irish whiskey casks, while this year’s was finished in extra añejo tequila casks from José Cuervo’s Reserva de la Familia line. Stranahan’s is continuing to use its company-family connections with this release, as it shares a parent company — Proximo Spirits — with Bushmills and José Cuervo.

Stranahan’s Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Tequila Cask was distilled from 100% malted barley, aged 5-8 years at Stranahan’s distillery in Colorado and finished for a little more than two years in the añejo casks. As is the Stranahan’s/Tin Cup tradition, the whiskey was then cut with Rocky Mountain water from Eldorado Springs.

Bottled at 90 proof, Stranahan’s Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Tequila Cask will sell for a suggested retail price of $79.99-$84.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. Find it near you or buy it online here.

Last year’s Diamond Peak was excellent, so fans of whiskey should be excited about this sequel.

Stranahan’s Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Tequila Cask Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Peppery and floral, softly layered with butterscotch

Palate: Herbal, salted caramel with a mellow oak backbone

Finish: Creamy malt fades into light agave sugar

