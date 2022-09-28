Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Launches NY Rye Cask

On Tuesday, Denver-based Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey announced the release of its latest expression, NY Rye Cask. This American single malt whiskey is a blend of whiskeys ranging from 5 to 9 years of age with a minimum of two years spent finishing in NY Rye casks from Warwick, New York-based Black Dirt Distillery.

Bottled at 90 proof, NY Rye Cask retails for $69.99 per 750-milliliter bottle and is exclusively available at Stranahan’s distillery in Denver, which is Colorado’s first legal distillery since Prohibition.

NY Rye Cask is the latest in Stranahan’s distillery-exclusive series of American single malts that undergo different finishing techniques.

Stranahan’s head distiller Owen Martin recently left the company to join Louisville distillery Angel’s Envy as its first master distiller since 2013.

Stranahan’s NY Rye Cask Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Earthy timber, with a hint of pine and menthol

Palate: Spicy sweet, herbal, and oak-forward. Buttered cinnamon toast

Finish: Tingly oak tannins fade into nutmeg and sweet cream

