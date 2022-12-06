Stranahan's Snowflake Humbolt Peak Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

Over the weekend, Stranahan’s Distillery in Denver, Colorado, released its newest Snowflake iteration, #25 Humbolt Peak. The annual release sold out within hours.

We are officially SOLD OUT of Snowflake Batch #25! Thank you to all of our StranaFans who came from near and far to celebrate the release with us. #Snowflake2022 pic.twitter.com/3hf4Roa63x — stranahans (@Stranahans) December 3, 2022

The Snowflake bottle is an annual American Single Malt release from the distillery, named following the Stranahan’s tradition of naming the bottle after a “14er” — or Colorado Mountain peaking over 14,000 feet.

A rep from the brand let us know that Humbolt Peak has been aged between five and ten years in new white American oak barrels. From there, the whiskey is transferred to various wine, sherry, and rum barrels sourced worldwide. Each year’s batch spends a varying amount of time in different barrels, resulting in different flavors year after year. This also inspires the series name, Snowflake, because each release is different.

Have you checked out the Whiskey Raiders podcast yet? We release a new episode each Thursday. Click here to listen to episode 2.

Each year, Stranahan’s Snowflake release is exclusively available in-person for one day only on a first-come, first-served basis, making it extremely difficult to come by. Fans of the brand camp out in the Snowflake Village as early as the Thursday before the release on Saturday.

Stranahan’s Snowflake Humboldt Peak Tasting Notes

The brand provided tasting notes in a news release on the distillery’s latest Snowflake launch, which was finished in casks that once held Cabernet Sauvignon, Oloroso Sherry and Barbados Rum.

Nose : Gingersnap cookie and orange marmalade with hints of holiday baking spices and oak

: Gingersnap cookie and orange marmalade with hints of holiday baking spices and oak Palate : Smooth, full-bodied mouth-feel with notes of baked pear, apple & cream soda

: Smooth, full-bodied mouth-feel with notes of baked pear, apple & cream soda Finish: Sweet and fruity finish with brown sugar & raspberry

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!