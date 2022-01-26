Celebrity Alcohol Brands Ranked by Value in Study

From First To Worst: Study Power Ranks Celebrity Alcohol Brands
A study conducted by money.co.uk ranked the top celebrity wines and celebrity liquors in terms of value by weighing the booze brands’ ratings (Vivino score for wines and Distiller score for liquors) and prices.
Top 10 Celebrity Liquors:
- Jason Derulo’s Bedlam Vodka, with a price of $22 and. a Distiller Score of 4.5/5 stars
- Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka, with a price of $26 and a Distiller Score of 4.4/5 stars
- Channing Tatum’s Born and Bred Potato Vodka, with a price of $23 and a Distiller Score of 4.3/5 stars
- Ciara’s Ten To One White Rum, with a price of $30 and a Distiller Score of 4.3/5 stars
- Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Reposada, with a price of $54 and a Distiller Score of 4.9/5 stars
- Blake Shelton’s Smithworks American Made Vodka, with a price of $14 and a Distiller Score of 3.7/5 stars
- Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Tequila Blancos, with a price of $42 and a Distiller Score of 4.5/5 stars
- Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine’s Santo Tequila Blanco, with a price of $42 and a Distiller Score of 4.4/5 stars
- Lil Wayne’s Bumbu The Original Rum, with a price of $37 and a Distiller Score of 4.2/5 stars
- Nick Jonas’s Villa One Tequila Reposada, with a price of $46 and a Distiller Score of 4.4/5 stars
Bottom 10 Celebrity Liquors:
- Drake’s Virginia Black American Whiskey, with a price of $39 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars
- Brett Ratner’s The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey, with a price of $54 and a Distiller Score of 3.3/5 stars
- David Beckham’s Haig Club ‘Clubman’ Single Grain Scotch Whisky, with a price of $29 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars
- Darius Rucker’s Backstage Southern Whiskey, with a price of $26 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars
- Jamie Foxx’s BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon Whiskey, with a price of $23 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars
- Eva Longoria’s Casa del Sol Tequila Reposado, with a price of $71 and a Distiller Score of 4.1/5 stars
- Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey, with a price of $50 and a Distiller Score of 3.7/5 stars
- Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey, with a price of $49 and a Distiller Score of 3.7/5 stars
- Dan Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka, with a price of $48 and a Distiller Score of 3.5/5 stars
- Rita Ora’s Prospero Tequila Anejo, with a price of $46 and a Distiller Score of 3.6/5 stars
Top 10 Celebrity Wines:
- Idris Elba’s Porte Noire Cotes de Provence Rose, with a price of $34 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars
- Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc, with a price of $22 and a Vivino Score of 4.1/5 stars
- Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 Rosé, with a price of $23 and a Vivino Score of 4.1/5 stars
- Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Rosé, with a price of $20 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars
- Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli, with a price of $20 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars
- Graham Norton’s Own Sauvignon Blanc, with a price of $11 and a Vivino Score of 3.9/5 stars
- Kyle Maclachlan’s Pursued By Bear ‘Bear Cub’, with a price of $34 and a Vivino Score of 4.2/5 stars
- Brad Pitt’s Miraval Côtes De Provence Rosé, with a price of $22 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars
- Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc Friuli, with a price of $20 and a Vivino Score of 3.8/5 stars
- Gordon Ramsay’s Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso, with a price of $22 and a Vivino Score of 3.7/5 stars
Bottom 10 Celebrity Wines:
- 50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut, with a price of $145 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars
- Brad Pitt’s Fleur De Miraval Exclusivement Rose, with a price of $356 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars
- Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut, with a price of $310 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars
- Jay-Z’s Armand De Brignac Brut Rosé Champagne, with a price of $478 and a Vivino Score of 4.5/5 stars
- Idris Elba’s Porte Noire Grand Cru, with a price of $81 and a Vivino Score of 4.2/5 stars
- Gary Barlow’s Gary Barlow Organic White Wine, with a price of $10 and a Vivino Score of 3/5 stars
- Kyle Maclachlan’s Pursued By Bear Cabernet Sauvignon, with a price of $72 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars
- Kylie Minogue’s Kylie Minogue ‘Signature’ Merlot, with a price of $14 and a Vivino Score of 3.3/5 stars
- Snoop Dogg’s 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé, with a price of $12 and a Vivino Score of 3.3/5 stars
- Vera Wang’s Vera Wang Party Prosecco, with a price of $24 and a Vivino Score of 3.5/5 stars
one of the biggest takeaways from this list is certainly that consumers should do their homework and not just grab a bottle of wine or liquor because a celebrity’s face is on it. Even if you’ve heard good things about a celebrity alcohol, do further research to make sure you’re getting their best product. For example, why waste $81 on Idris Elba’s Porte Noire Grand Cru when his $34 Porte Noire Cotes de Provence Rose has a better rating? Kyle Maclachlan, too, is on both the “best” and “worst” lists.
Furthermore, Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Reposada receives a glowing 4.9 stars out of five, but her Tequila Blanco gets only 3.5 stars. In this case, spending $54 on the better product instead of $45 on the inferior one is the right move.
The full lists can be found here.
