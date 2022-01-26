Celebrity Alcohol Brands Ranked by Value in Study

A study conducted by money.co.uk ranked the top celebrity wines and celebrity liquors in terms of value by weighing the booze brands’ ratings (Vivino score for wines and Distiller score for liquors) and prices.

Top 10 Celebrity Liquors:

Jason Derulo’s Bedlam Vodka, with a price of $22 and. a Distiller Score of 4.5/5 stars Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka, with a price of $26 and a Distiller Score of 4.4/5 stars Channing Tatum’s Born and Bred Potato Vodka, with a price of $23 and a Distiller Score of 4.3/5 stars Ciara’s Ten To One White Rum, with a price of $30 and a Distiller Score of 4.3/5 stars Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Reposada, with a price of $54 and a Distiller Score of 4.9/5 stars Blake Shelton’s Smithworks American Made Vodka, with a price of $14 and a Distiller Score of 3.7/5 stars Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Tequila Blancos, with a price of $42 and a Distiller Score of 4.5/5 stars Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine’s Santo Tequila Blanco, with a price of $42 and a Distiller Score of 4.4/5 stars Lil Wayne’s Bumbu The Original Rum, with a price of $37 and a Distiller Score of 4.2/5 stars Nick Jonas’s Villa One Tequila Reposada, with a price of $46 and a Distiller Score of 4.4/5 stars

Bottom 10 Celebrity Liquors:

Drake’s Virginia Black American Whiskey, with a price of $39 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars Brett Ratner’s The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey, with a price of $54 and a Distiller Score of 3.3/5 stars David Beckham’s Haig Club ‘Clubman’ Single Grain Scotch Whisky, with a price of $29 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars Darius Rucker’s Backstage Southern Whiskey, with a price of $26 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars Jamie Foxx’s BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon Whiskey, with a price of $23 and a Distiller Score of 2.8/5 stars Eva Longoria’s Casa del Sol Tequila Reposado, with a price of $71 and a Distiller Score of 4.1/5 stars Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey, with a price of $50 and a Distiller Score of 3.7/5 stars Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey, with a price of $49 and a Distiller Score of 3.7/5 stars Dan Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka, with a price of $48 and a Distiller Score of 3.5/5 stars Rita Ora’s Prospero Tequila Anejo, with a price of $46 and a Distiller Score of 3.6/5 stars

Top 10 Celebrity Wines:

Idris Elba’s Porte Noire Cotes de Provence Rose, with a price of $34 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc, with a price of $22 and a Vivino Score of 4.1/5 stars Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 Rosé, with a price of $23 and a Vivino Score of 4.1/5 stars Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Rosé, with a price of $20 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli, with a price of $20 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars Graham Norton’s Own Sauvignon Blanc, with a price of $11 and a Vivino Score of 3.9/5 stars Kyle Maclachlan’s Pursued By Bear ‘Bear Cub’, with a price of $34 and a Vivino Score of 4.2/5 stars Brad Pitt’s Miraval Côtes De Provence Rosé, with a price of $22 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc Friuli, with a price of $20 and a Vivino Score of 3.8/5 stars Gordon Ramsay’s Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso, with a price of $22 and a Vivino Score of 3.7/5 stars

Bottom 10 Celebrity Wines:

50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut, with a price of $145 and a Vivino Score of 4/5 stars Brad Pitt’s Fleur De Miraval Exclusivement Rose, with a price of $356 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut, with a price of $310 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars Jay-Z’s Armand De Brignac Brut Rosé Champagne, with a price of $478 and a Vivino Score of 4.5/5 stars Idris Elba’s Porte Noire Grand Cru, with a price of $81 and a Vivino Score of 4.2/5 stars Gary Barlow’s Gary Barlow Organic White Wine, with a price of $10 and a Vivino Score of 3/5 stars Kyle Maclachlan’s Pursued By Bear Cabernet Sauvignon, with a price of $72 and a Vivino Score of 4.4/5 stars Kylie Minogue’s Kylie Minogue ‘Signature’ Merlot, with a price of $14 and a Vivino Score of 3.3/5 stars Snoop Dogg’s 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé, with a price of $12 and a Vivino Score of 3.3/5 stars Vera Wang’s Vera Wang Party Prosecco, with a price of $24 and a Vivino Score of 3.5/5 stars

one of the biggest takeaways from this list is certainly that consumers should do their homework and not just grab a bottle of wine or liquor because a celebrity’s face is on it. Even if you’ve heard good things about a celebrity alcohol, do further research to make sure you’re getting their best product. For example, why waste $81 on Idris Elba’s Porte Noire Grand Cru when his $34 Porte Noire Cotes de Provence Rose has a better rating? Kyle Maclachlan, too, is on both the “best” and “worst” lists.

Furthermore, Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Reposada receives a glowing 4.9 stars out of five, but her Tequila Blanco gets only 3.5 stars. In this case, spending $54 on the better product instead of $45 on the inferior one is the right move.

The full lists can be found here.

