O.A.R., Sugarlands Distilling Join Forces | Whiskey Raiders

Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Company on Thursday announced a partnership with platinum-selling rock band O.A.R. The collaboration, which includes two specialty products bearing the band’s name, will celebrate O.A.R.’s 25th anniversary.

The first product is a super small-batch, limited-edition version of Sugarlands’ Roaming Man Tennesse Straight Rye Whiskey. To produce this edition of the whiskey, Roaming Man Straight Rye Whiskey barrels were emptied, then refilled with honey from Pap’s Hilltop Honey, a bee apiary in Southern Ohio. The honey was aged in the barrels for six months before being emptied and refilled with 32-to-36-month Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which then ages in the barrel for 22 more months.

The release is only available in a gift pack that includes a 375-milliliter bottle of Roaming Man O.A.R. and two tasting glasses in special O.A.R. packaging. One thousand bottles of limited-edition Roaming Man O.A.R. 25th anniversary gift packs are being produced for the release. They will be available exclusively online. For information on release dates and how to purchase the gift pack, fans can sign up for the official O.A.R. fan newsletter at LiveOAR.com.

The second product in the collaboration is a ready-to-drink moonshine cocktail, Jammin’ Peach, which will be available beginning summer 2022.

As part of the partnership, Sugarlands will become the Official Moonshine of O.A.R., and Roaming Man will become the official whiskey of O.A.R.

“We are so excited to welcome O.A.R. to the Sugarlands family and help the band celebrate its 25th anniversary,” said Ned Vickers, president and founder, Sugarlands Distilling Co., in a news release. “To enjoy that kind of longevity in the music business while gaining such a loyal, passionate following along the way is a testament to the band’s commitment to its craft and ability to connect with fans, which are two things we greatly appreciate at Sugarlands.”

Sugarlands also has a multi-year partnership with country artist Cole Swindell, with lines of its Pre-Show Punch and Peppermint Moonshine bearing Swindell’s name.

