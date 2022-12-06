The Amazing Race Finale at Jack Daniel's | Whiskey Raiders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The season 34 finale of “The Amazing Race” took contestants to the Jack Daniel’s Distillery, where they had to label and pack bottles of Jack.

The show posted a sneak peek of the finale to its YouTube channel, which showed some of the challenge.

In the challenge, one member had to label and tag the bottles on the belt while the other packed them into boxes. However, the bottles need to be properly labeled to be boxed, which is not something all the contestants were nailing, ultimately making them take longer.

The final three teams are willing to give it all they got to make it to the pitstop first!🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏻🏃🏾‍♂️ Catch the season 34 #AmazingRace finale tomorrow at 9/8c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/XvyDldRDGi — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 6, 2022

In fact, one of the contestants, Michelle, struggled to get the labels on the bottles straight, meaning they could not be packed by her partner Luis setting them behind the others. To find out who was the best label and packer, you’ll have to tune in to “The Amazing Race” at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday night on CBS.

