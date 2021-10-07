The Balvenie's 'Quest for Craft' has Star-Studded Lineup

Scotch whisky distillery The Balvenie is teaming up with musician, songwriter, bestselling author, music journalist and film director Questlove, best known for his position as drummer in The Roots, to produce a digital series called “Quest for Craft.”

‘Quest for Craft

Season 1 will air Oct. 28 on YouTube and aims to explore “the convergence of craft and creativity” over four episodes, according to a news release.

“I share a synergistic passion with The Balvenie on the importance of inspiration, passion and dedication to creativity and the making process. Our partnership is founded on an exploration into creative minds that invest their time, focus, and soul and into creating something singular and distinctive,” Questlove said in the release. “Quest for Craft is about the pursuit of ultimate craftsmanship. In each episode, I dive deep into conversation with creatives who I have admired for their unique perspective, process, and productivity.”

Here are the episode descriptions for Season 1:

Episode 1, Craft and Chaos with Michael Che: Questlove and Michael Che chat about how to infuse purposeful levels of chaos into their careers, how it can push you to a new level of creativity and how it can be a key factor in honing your craft.

Questlove and Michael Che chat about how to infuse purposeful levels of chaos into their careers, how it can push you to a new level of creativity and how it can be a key factor in honing your craft. Episode 2, Craft and Community with Jimmy Jam: Questlove and Jimmy Jam connect on meeting their core creative partners at a young age, and chat about how instrumental their creative communities have been in helping them become the artists they are today.

Questlove and Jimmy Jam connect on meeting their core creative partners at a young age, and chat about how instrumental their creative communities have been in helping them become the artists they are today. Episode 3, Craft and Time with Patti Smith: Questlove and Patti Smith delve into the topic of time as Patti reflects upon her time with Electric Lady Studios, from attending the opening party to going on to record many of her albums at the legendary studio.

Questlove and Patti Smith delve into the topic of time as Patti reflects upon her time with Electric Lady Studios, from attending the opening party to going on to record many of her albums at the legendary studio. Episode 4, Craft and Practice with Malcolm Gladwell: Questlove and Malcolm Gladwell cover the topic of practice and Malcolm shares the true meaning of his 10,000 hours theory, how it’s been misunderstood in the past and how getting better at your craft can involve going beyond your mastery to take on new challenges.

PhD in Creativity

The Balvenie and Questlove also announced that they will be supporting emerging creative pursuits via a scholarship program through Philadelphia’s University of the Arts. The program will offer a scholarship to one aspiring creative mind from anywhere in the U.S. to enroll in the university’s “first-of-its-kind” PhD in Creativity.

The Balvenie fellow in the PhD in Creativity program will be fully funded for all three years of the program, which begins in June. The winning candidate will be selected by Questlove, according to the release. The scholarship program is open to anyone over the age of 21. The application window is already open and closes Nov. 15.

