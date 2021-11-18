JFK Airport now Features a Boutique From The Macallan

The Macallan single malt scotch whisky distillery has partnered with Duty Free Americas to open a 721-square-foot boutique in Terminal 7 of New York JFK Airport. The Macallan has opened similar boutiques in airports in Taiwan, England and Dubai, but this is the first in the U.S.

The JFK boutique features architecture and aesthetics that The Macallan says are intended to “bring our heritage and passionate pursuit of creating the finest single malts to life.”

According to The Macallan’s website, the boutique, which is open daily from 2 to 10 p.m., gives travelers the opportunity to purchase some of the world’s finest and rarest whiskies, some of which are exclusive to travel retail locations. Other distilleries, such as Bowmore, also have released whiskies exclusive to travel retail locations.

Available whiskies at the Boutique include The Macallan Red Collection, The Macallan Fine and Rare Collection, The Macallan Boutique Collection, The Macallan Folio Series, The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection, The Macallan Concept No. 3 and releases from The Macallan Exceptional Single Cask range.

“Launching the brand’s first boutique in the Americas is a major landmark for The Macallan and a milestone in our 10-year partnership with Duty Free Americas,” said Jeremy Speirs, regional managing director, Edrington Global Travel Retail, according to Duty Free’s Global Travel Retail Magazine. “Through this collaboration we are able to extend our program to one of the most prominent international air passenger gateways into North America. We are delighted to bring to life the passion, vision and excellence for which The Macallan is renowned, in a truly iconic location like New York.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!