Jesse Palmer Launches Campaign Alongside TINCUP Whiskey

On Tuesday, Colorado whiskey brand TINCUP launched a campaign titled “Find Your Partner in Adventure.” The campaign, which TINCUP is launching alongside “The Bachelor” host and former NFL player Jesse Palmer, will seek to “facilitate meaningful connections through shared outdoor adventures this summer,” TINCUP Whiskey said in a news release.

The Find Your Partner in Adventure campaign aims to fight back against the reliance on online connection that became the norm throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign encourages people to embrace finding love and friendship in-person rather than online.

As part of the campaign, TINCUP Whiskey will host “Mountain Mixer” meetups and provide hiking guides to help people discover trails in their areas.

“My favorite adventure date would have to be trail walking with my beautiful wife Emily, and our dog Lulu,” Palmer said. “The thing I love about the great outdoors is you just get to decompress, take a breath, and slow down. When we get to enjoy the outdoors together and go on these long walks I just feel at peace, and I feel centered.”

TINCUP will offer hiking guides, cocktail recipes and sweepstakes for prizes and experiences on its website.

TINCUP ‘Mountain Mixer’ Details

TINCUP will host the “Mountain Mixer” meetups in partnership with Outbound Collective. The events will be free to the public (ages 21 and older). TINCUP describes them as “the ultimate one-day, adult summer camp.” The events will include activities such as hiking, mixology classes, games and music.

Events are scheduled for June 23 in Colorado, July 26 in California and Aug. 12 in New York. The California event will be hosted by Palmer.

Palmer and TINCUP also collaborated on a cocktail recipe.

Jesse Palmer’s Mountain Maple Old Fashioned Recipe

Ingredients

2oz TINCUP Rye

1/4 oz. maple syrup

3-4 dashes of chocolate bitters

Orange peel garnish

Directions

Pour TINCUP into mixing glass, add in maple syrup and bitters.

Stir until maple syrup is dissolved.

Add a large cube to the mixing glass and stir.

Strain into a rocks glass with a large cube of ice.

Express the oil of an orange twist over the glass, then drop into the glass to garnish.

Enjoy!

Palmer was a quarterback in the NFL for five seasons int the early 2000s following a career at the University of Florida. He was cast as the bachelor in 2004 on the fifth season of the reality TV show “The Bachelor.” In 2021, he was named the permanent host of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

