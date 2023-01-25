Traverse City Whiskey Co. New Distillery | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Traverse City Whiskey Co. announced that it has broken ground on the construction of a new distillery in Traverse City, Michigan, which the company called a “first-of-its-kind craft whiskey production facility” in a news release.

The brand said the expansion is necessary, as the company’s growth has exceeded the capacity of its current distilling location.

Traverse City Whiskey Co.’s Future Distillery

Situated on 35 acres, the new facility is equipped to handle every step of the whiskey production process — from mashing to fermentation to distillation.

This will enable TCWC to produce 24,000 barrels per year. A portion of the property has also been dedicated to growing grain that can be used in the company’s distillations.

The facility will also answer the growing demand for TCWC’s portfolio, which includes its Cocktail Cherries and Cocktail Crate craft mixers.

“We’re thrilled to break ground on this incredible new facility which will allow us to expand operations and exclusively produce our award-winning whiskey right here in our hometown of Traverse City,” Chris Fredrickson, co-founder and president of TCWC, said in the news release. “Our new headquarters will be an all-encompassing campus that will provide a unique immersion in whiskey culture and industry and will add a new experience to the thriving Northern Michigan agritourism industry. It will provide numerous jobs and attract new and returning visitors to our beautiful region. We can’t wait to welcome our friends into our new home.” Fredrickson said.

TCWC, a family-owned craft whiskey company, produces both straight bourbon and its signature cherry whiskey. On top of that, the team draws from its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry, which date back to the late 1800s, sourcing all of its grains from the Midwest.

Led by Fredrickson, Jared Rapp and Moti Goldring, the distilling team creates an award-winning portfolio of high quality products inspired by patented distilling techniques invented by Fredrickson’s great-grandfather and approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office during the Prohibition era.

