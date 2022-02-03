Truly Offers Cash for Landing a 1st Date on Valentine's Day

Truly Hard Seltzer announced Thursday that it is offering cash rewards to some lucky fans who land a first date on Valentine’s Day.

“Any adventurous drinkers who slide into their love interests’ DMs, send a risky text or call their new boo to make plans for a Valentine’s Day first date will get reimbursed by Truly Hard Seltzer,” Truly wrote in a news release.

First date on #VDay? Bold. First date on #VDay where Truly picks up the bill? Beautiful😍 Slide into bae’s DMs with some 1st date plans & tweet us proof using the hashtag #TrulyVibin – we may just hook you up with some $$$…and a year’s worth of Truly for 5 very lucky winners💝 — Truly (@trulyseltzer) February 3, 2022

Those 21 and older may enter to win by tweeting proof of their date, in the form of a creative pick-up line DM, a pre-first-date selfie or a mid-date photo. Just tag @TrulySeltzer and include the #TrulyVibin hashtag in the tweet to be entered.

The brand is offering a year’s supply of Truly ($1,000 via Cash App) to the five “boldest of the bold” submissions it receives. Other “most creative” submissions will win $100, also via Cash App.

If your first date goes really well, Truly is offering an even grander prize: Any couples that get engaged to be married within one year of that first Valentine’s Day date will have their wedding paid for their wedding bar fully stocked with up to $50,000 worth of Truly.

Submissions are open now through the end of February. Winners will be selected March 1.

“Connecting with our drinkers and inspiring boldness is what Truly is all about,” said Lesya Lysyj, CMO of Boston Beer Company, which owns Truly. “There tends to be a stigma associated with Valentine’s Day for long-term couples only, so we’re excited to give our drinkers this opportunity to get outside their comfort zones and use the holiday as a chance for something new. Whether they find true love, a new best friend or end up with a great story, we just hope they have a great Valentine’s Day.”

Via the official contest rules, all submitted posts must:

Not depict the act of drinking.

Not portray, encourage, or condone drunk driving.

Not depict situations where Truly is being consumed excessively, in an irresponsible way, or in any way illegally.

Not portray persons in a state of intoxication or in any way suggest that intoxication is acceptable conduct.

Not portray or imply illegal activity of any kind.

Not portray sexual passion, promiscuity, or any other amorous activity.

Not employ any symbol, gesture, or cartoon character that is intended to appeal primarily to persons below the legal purchase age.

Not employ any entertainment figure or group that is intended to appeal primarily to persons below the legal purchase age.

Not depict Santa Claus.

Not associate or portray Truly drinking before or during activities which require a high degree of alertness or coordination.

Not contain any lewd or indecent language or images.

Not employ religion or religious themes.

Not disparage competing alcoholic beverages.

Depict retail outlets as well kept and respectable establishments.

Not show littering or otherwise improper disposal of Truly containers, unless the scenes are used clearly to promote anti-littering and/or recycling.

Do not show any trademarks or copyrights other than Truly trademarks or copyrights.

