Dana White's Howler Head Whiskey to Sponsor Ross Chastain

NASCAR-competing racing organization Trackhouse Racing Team announced Tuesday that the group has agreed to a marketing deal with UFC President Dana White and the banana-flavored Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey brand that he co-owns.

Howler Head will be the primary sponsor for Trackhouse racer Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. As such, Chastain’s vehicle will be fully decked out in a decaled design advertising Howler Head’s Banana Bourbon

This is gonna to be fun! Welcome to the House @HowlerHead & @danawhite. See you in LA 🤘 pic.twitter.com/f0HtIPTukS — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 1, 2022

“I love the vision that [Trackhouse Group Founder] Justin Marks has for Trackhouse,” White said, per NASCAR.com. “I’m excited to be a part of it and my two favorite things are fast cars and Howler Head. I’m so excited that we’ll be making our first NASCAR appearance this weekend. This is an absolute badass car, and I can’t wait to see it compete on the track at the Coliseum on Sunday.”

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will air on FOX at 6 p.m. ET. Sunday.

As another part of the partnership, a decaled Next Gen car will be featured Wednesday in front of UFC headquarters on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

“Partnering with someone like Dana is what this Trackhouse mission is all about,” Marks said. “We want to transcend our sport, work with innovative minds and powerful brands, and Dana White, along with Howler Head and UFC exemplify that. Dana’s influence, vision, and passion is inspiring and I’m looking forward to working with him on amplifying both our brands and hopefully along the way, learning from him as well.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!