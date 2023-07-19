 Fans Can Bring Uncle Nearest Single Barrel to Their States
Uncle Nearest Is Finally Bringing This Award-Winning Whiskey to Shelves — and it’s Up to the Fans to Decide Which States Get it First

David MorrowJul 19th, 2023, 1:39 pm
Uncle Nearest Single Barrel

Uncle Nearest has announced the Single Barrel Showdown: America’s Choice campaign to let fans pick the first five states Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey will come to first. (Image: Uncle Nearest)

On Wednesday, Tennessee whiskey producer Uncle Nearest announced that it will begin distributing its Single Barrel Whiskey this fall. In addition, Uncle Nearest will kick off a campaign called Single Barrel Showdown: America’s Choice.

With this public vote, Uncle Nearest aims to “put the power in the hands of whiskey fans across the country” to determine which five states will get Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey on retail shelves first.

“The members of our Whiskey Family are some of the most devoted and dedicated fans of any spirit brand, and we know that they will show up in a big way for our ‘Single Barrel Showdown,'” Katharine Jerkens, chief business officer for Uncle Nearest, said in a news release. “We would not be where we are today – which is the fastest-growing American whiskey brand in U.S. history – without their support, and we look forward to having them decide where these coveted Single Barrel bottles will hit shelves first.”

Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey was released in November. Currently, it is only available online and at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

All Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskeys are bottled at barrel strength and sell for a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey has won awards including a platinum medal at the 2023 Ascot Awards and a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“The positive response to our Single Barrel Whiskey from both esteemed judges at spirits competitions and from those who have visited us at Nearest Green Distillery is overwhelming, and I know that we’re making Nearest so proud with every bottle of this whiskey,” said Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler. “Our fans have been asking when we were finally going to bring it to shelves, and the wait is almost over. Like all of our other whiskeys, I have no doubt our partners will have a hard time keeping this Single Barrel in stock!”

The Single Barrel Showdown: America’s Choice voting opened Wednesday and will run through Aug. 2.

Everyone who casts a vote will be entered to win a two-night trip for two to Tennessee, complete with round trip transportation, a hotel stay in Nashville and a tour and tasting at Nearest Green Distillery.

Uncle Nearest will announce the results of the contest in mid-August.

