Liquor Back on United Airlines Flights | Whiskey Raiders

As cranky temper rates and passenger disturbances soared on flights in the midst of mask mandates making some fliers unhappy, several airlines, including United, suspended the sales of hard liquor in an effort to avoid worsening irrational anger and disruptions. In July, United brought liquor back, but only for certain premium transcontinental flights and long-haul Hawaii flights. But starting Nov. 15, United will expand its selection to include miniature liquor bottles on select flights in domestic, Canada and Latin markets, according to USA Today.

Drink sales will be offered in economy class on flights at least 301 miles long. Customers will be able to request one cocktail, beer, wine or hard alcohol at a time. Purchases can be made through United’s contactless payment system.

United initially paused all alcohol sales during the pandemic but reintroduced inflight beer and wine in November 2020.

Further changes coming to United’s drink menu includes black cherry-flavored White CLaws replacing the mango flavor, Goode Island Neon Beer Hug IPA replacing Breckenridge Brewery Juicy Dorp Hazy IPA and Kona Longboard Island Lager replacing Kona Big Wave Golden Ale, according to USA Today.

Last month, Southwest Airlines announced that it won’t bring back inflight booze until at least 2022. American Airlines, meanwhile, won’t resume alcohol sales in economy seats until mid-January.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!