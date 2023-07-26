Virginia Distillery Launches American Single Malt Course

The Virginia Distillery Company has launched an educational course about the American Single Malt whiskey category.

Monickered The American Single Malt Academy, the course is designed to educate participants about the up-and-coming whiskey category.

Virginia Distillery Company announced in a news release it will facilitate what it describes as the world’s most “comprehensive educational course” on American single malt whiskey.

The Virginia Distillery Company has been crafting American single malt whiskey in Virginia since 2011 and was founded by native Irishman Dr. George G. Moore. The brand claims it uses tradition with innovation in “reinventing American single malt whisky.”

Virginia Distillery Company uses hand-hammered copper pot stills made in Scotland and a specific combination of casks aged in Virginia’s distinctive climate.

About The American Single Malt Course

The course is designed for whiskey aficionados, distributors and individuals within the hospitality sector who have a desire to learn more about this category.

The American Single Malt Academy will touch on a wide variety of subjects including the definition of American single malt whiskey, comparing American single malt to other single malts, production methods, cask selections and the influence oak has on the whiskey. The science of blending, vatting and tasting courses informing participants to know what aromas and qualities to look for within the category will be offered, as well.

Interested parties can enroll here, and participants who complete the course will receive a token of accomplishment.

The American single malt category has experienced a meteoric rise of late, with producers like New Riff and Jack Daniel’s getting in on the action.

In April, the U.S. Tax and Trade Bureau agreed to establish the category at the behest of several small producers who banded together and formed the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission.

The commission published an open letter to the TTB requesting the establishment of the category, and the government agency is expected to announce a formal definition for the category within the next month.

