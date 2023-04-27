 Virginia Distillery Launches Cask Society | Whiskey Raiders
American

Members of Virginia Distillery’s New Cask Society Can Curate Their Own Whiskies, Tour the Distillery By Helicopter and More

David MorrowApr 27th, 2023, 2:31 pm
Virginia Distillery

(Image: Virginia Distillery Co.)

On Thursday, American single malt whisky producer Virginia Distillery Co. announced a membership program called Cask Society.

Members of the Virginia Distillery Co. Cask Society will have the opportunity to create their own whiskies and participate in uncommon experiences.

To begin the process, each member will select their cask type: bourbon, sherry or cuvée. From there, they can choose from a range of experiences such as filling their own private cask, customizing whisky-infused chocolate truffles, touring the distillery by helicopter or “plussing up with a refined finishing cask.”

Members will have the option to participate in the sensory evaluation process or even help blend their own whisky alongside lead blender Amanda Beckwith and her team.

Virginia Distillery will monitor each cask for the years of maturation and invite members to taste the flavors of their American single malt whisky throughout the aging process. Once each whiskey has matured to a level deemed satisfactory by the member who selected it, it will be bottled and designed with custom packaging.

Pricing for the Virginia Distillery Co. Cask Society is available upon request. To inquire about membership, email [email protected]

Virginia Distillery

David Morrow - Managing Editor

