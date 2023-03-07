Virginia Distillery Unveils Coffee Cask Finished Whisky

Virginia Distillery Announces American Single Malt Whisky Finished in Coffee Casks, Plans to Donate All Proceeds to Women in Distilling Scholarship Fund
On Tuesday, American single malt producer Virginia Distillery Company announced two important things: a scholarship fund and a whiskey.
Virginia Distillery Company Scholar’s Craft Coffee Cask American Single Malt Whisky is made from 100% malted barley, aged in ex-bourbon casks and finished in barrels that previously held ethically sourced small-batch coffee. The whisky is bottled at 92 proof and will sell for a suggested retail price of $59.99.
The new release will be available for purchase nationwide later this month from ReserveBar.
The fund — the Angela H. Moore – Women in Distilling Scholarship — will provide $100,000 of aid for female students at Appalachian State University entering the field of distillation and whisky production.
“I’m incredibly proud to launch this program and hope it encourages those who are interested in a career in distilling to pursue their passions,” Angela H. Moore, board chair at Virginia Distillery Company, said in a news release. “As a minority in a male-dominated industry, my goal is to grow representation and create opportunities for women in the production of world-class whiskies.”
A woman-owned company, this fund is surely close to the hard of Virginia Distillery.
Appalachian State is a fitting recipient of the scholarship; in 2012, it became the first university on the East Coast to offer a bachelor’s degree in fermentation sciences.
“This scholarship and the research monies are critical for attracting and retaining women in the fermentation sciences program as well as in the distillation industry,” said Dr. Brett Taubman, professor in and director of the fermentation sciences program in Appalachian State’s A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation. “Women are currently underrepresented in the distillation industry and this investment represents a great start in changing that.”
One hundred percent of the proceeds from Virginia Distillery Scholar’s Craft Coffee Cask American Single Malt Whisky will go to the scholarship fund. Virginia Distillery says it selected a coffee finish for the whiskey due to the vital role coffee plays in the lives of college students.
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.