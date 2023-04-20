Virginia Distillery Scholar's Cask Is Dedicated to Inclusion

Whiskey distillation can be a tricky industry to get into. The world’s most prominent distilleries are predominantly legacy companies that have the keys to the businesses handed down from generation to generation. Producing whiskey and other spirits isn’t considered a “traditional” career path by many, and most universities don’t offer relevant programs and internships to help one get a foot in the door.

As a women-owned and women-led distillery, Virginia Distillery Company has a thorough grasp of the issues surrounding inclusion and access in the distilling space. And with a new whisky and accompanying scholarship program, the company is aiming to do its part in improving the spirits world.

“We know the disparity that exists in the whisky production industry, with over 80% of the jobs being held by men,” Virginia Distillery Board Chair Angela H. Moore said during a media event at the distillery. “We want to be an active voice for change in our industry by highlighting the need for equity and inclusion within the production of American whiskey.”

Virginia Distillery Company’s ‘Angela H. Moore – Women in Distilling Scholarship’

Virginia Distillery, one of the pioneers of the American single malt whisky category, is providing a $100,000 endowment to support scholarships and research opportunities for students at Appalachian State University — one of the few schools that offers a fermentation sciences program.

“Appalachian State University’s fermentation sciences program is the leading program in the country, and it’s located in the neighboring state of North Carolina,” Moore said. “So, it is a great fit for us, and we’re really happy that the student members of the Women in Fermentation Science Organization … as well as the Fermentation Science majors will be provided with scholarship support and research opportunities at this great university.”

The renewable scholarship, named the “Angela H. Moore – Women in Distilling Scholarship,” will provide annual aid to fermentation sciences majors at least 21 years old in a five-year endowment.

“We’re very appreciative of your gift, the endowed scholarship to support women in fermentation sciences,” said Mike Madritch, Appalachian State interim dean, College of Arts and Sciences, said. “And that’s a legacy gift. … Endowments are gifts that live as long as that institution is there. So, this is something that will pay off for decades to come, and it will stay there forever.”

Half of the scholarship will go toward conducting student-driven research projects on distillation. Virginia Distillery Company will also offer paid-internship opportunities to students who receive aid from the scholarship, giving them the opportunity to “work across all facets of whisky production including distilling, cask house operations, and packaging,” the distillery said in a news release.

Appalachian State has offered a degree-granting fermentation sciences program since 2012.

“This means so much to our program, so much to women in fermentation, women in distillation — I cannot even tell you,” said Appalachian State University Director of Fermentation Sciences Brett Taubmann. “With this incredibly generous gift, that means that we can bring more women into our program and ultimately into the industry, and for years to come we can change these industries and make them so much better than they even are now.”

Virginia Distillery Company Scholar’s Craft Coffee Cask American Single Malt Whisky

In addition to the scholarship, the distillery has released a limited-edition whisky: Scholar’s Craft Coffee Cask American Single Malt Whisky. Bottled at 92 proof, Scholar’s Craft is aged in ex-bourbon casks and finished in barrels that previously held ethically sourced small-batch coffee. The cask finish was selected as an ode to the crucial role coffee plays in the lives of most college students.

The coffee casks were originally Virginia Distillery casks, which were then given to Lovingston, Virginia coffee roastery Trager Brothers, who stored three different types of coffee in the casks, including one from Ethiopia.

Scholar’s Craft was aged for about 5.5 years in first-fill bourbon barrels and finished in the coffee casks for five months.

Virginia Distillery Scholar’s Craft Coffee Cask American Single Malt Whisky is available to be purchased from the Virginia Distillery website for $59.99.

All proceeds from the whisky will go toward the scholarship fund.

Fewer than 1,000 bottles composed this year’s Scholar’s Craft run, but according to Virginia Distillery Chief Marketing Office Andrew Meissner, this is planned to be the first in a series of annual releases that will continue to help fund the scholarship.

Tasting Virginia Distillery Company Scholar’s Craft Coffee Cask American Single Malt Whisky

While visiting the distillery, we had a chance to taste the new whisky. Here’s what we thought.

Nose: The coffee influence is extremely prevalent. The nose is bright with notes of blueberries and raspberries shining through beneath a thick layer of coffee.

Taste: The coffee hits hard again here. This is dark, bitter and brooding with a moderate mouthfeel. It delivers deep, sweet flavors and also light, fruitier ones. Notes of lemon, blueberries, cherries and apples, as well as coffee grounds, caramel and espresso.

Finish: Medium to long. Mild tannins, brown sugar and chocolate-covered coffee beans.

Overall: If you like coffee, you’ll love this. The cask finish plays a major role, but the classic Virginia Distillery American single malt light and fruity notes are still here, adding complexity and depth and helping the whisky avoid gimmick status.

