Holiday Travel Delays? Drink Vizzy for Free While You Wait

If you suffer from flight delays this holiday season, Molson Coors-owned Hard Seltzer brand Vizzy wants to buy you a drink while you wait.

From Dec. 21-23, travelers 21 and older will be able to enter for the chance to receive a free Vizzy, provided by an $8 prepaid card. visit vizzyholidelaydrinks.com/, Molson Coors announced Wednesday. Five thousand total drinks will be awarded during the promotion.

“When you’re traveling for the holidays, there’s nothing worse than seeing your flight has been delayed so, we wanted Vizzy to step in and make an annoying situation, a little bit more positive” said Carol Krienik, associate marketing manager for Vizzy Hard Seltzer, in a news release. “Whether it’s enjoyed at the airport or when you finally reunite with friends and family, we hope Vizzy brings some fun and flavor to your drinking this season.”

During the same time period, Vizzy will pop up at Denver International Airport at Concourse C near Gate C29 and Chicago’s Midway Airport at Concourse A near Gate A7 to provide travelers with drinks and offer samples.

