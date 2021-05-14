Wendy’s Debuts Bourbon Bacon Cheesburger and Yes, We Are In Heaven | Whiskey Raiders

Wendy’s newest addition to their Made to Crave lineup is a whiskey spiked burger, with a bourbon bacon sauce.

“Following the success of our Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwiches on the Made to Crave platform, we wanted to go back to our roots and give our fans more of what they’re always craving: a quality, juicy bacon cheeseburger,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “Wendy’s is always looking ahead to the next big thing and this burger pays homage to two classic American icons – cheeseburgers and bourbon.”

Smooth flavor. Handcrafted by hand. Notes of beef. This is a bourbon masterpiece…that you eat. pic.twitter.com/irF6rZcCAn — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 10, 2021

John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company says of the burger; “For our Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, our culinary innovation team created a custom sweet but savory Bourbon Bacon sauce to compliment the American cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy onions and premium toasted bun to bring a delicious, uniquely-Wendy’s flavor profile in every bite.”

Diners can get their hands on the new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger for $5.39. Either by Wendy’s drive-thru , contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats according to their website.

