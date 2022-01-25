Home Distilling Bill Proposed in West Virginia

A bill has been proposed that would legalize home distilling in West Virginia, allowing residents to make liquor at home for themselves and their family members, per NewsNation.

House Bill 2972 would make it legal for any West Virginia resident 21 years and older to “manufacture alcoholic liquor for personal or family use,” with a limit of 50 gallons per calendar year, or 100 gallons per calendar year for households that house multiple people older than 21 years old.

Any alcohol manufactured under this proposed bill may not be sold or offered for sale.

The bill passed the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday and will now head to the state Senate.

Making liquor at home is federally illegal, but certain states allow it. If the bill passes, West Virginia will join Alaska, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Rhode Island as states allowing home distilling.

It is already legal for West Virginians to make beer and wine in their homes.

