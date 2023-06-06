Westland Colere Edition 3 American Single Malt Debuts

On Monday, Seattle-based Westland Distillery announced the third annual release of Westland Colere American Single Malt. “Colere” comes from the Latin verb meaning “to cultivate.” Westland designs its Colere whiskeys in an effort to showcase the impact different barley variants have on whiskey.

Only 4,629 bottles of this annual expression will be available starting this month at select retailers across the U.S. and online at shop.westlanddistillery.com. Westland Colere Edition 3 has a suggested retail price of $149.99 per 700-milliliter bottle.

Colere belongs to Westland’s Outpost Range, a series intended to celebrate the ingredients that compose single malt whiskey.

Westland Colere Edition 3 is made from a two-row barley named “Pilot,” a spring variety that has roots in the United Kingdom.

“The third edition of Colere has an entirely different construction than its predecessors,” Shane Armstrong, master blender at Westland Distillery, said in a news release. “Distilled from Pilot barley, this spirit aged in refill Westland casks features an herbal tea note; a characteristic conserved and bolstered by one second-fill Oloroso Hogshead.”

This single malt was aged for 41 months in 93% refill Westland casks and 7% refill Oloroso sherry hogshead casks.

Westland Colere Edition 3 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Apple cider, chamomile tea, raw almonds, shortbread.

Palate: Golden raisin, black pepper, milk chocolate, rye toast, lemongrass.

About Westland Distillery

Founded in 2010 and acquired by Remy-Cointreau in 2017, Westland Distillery is one of the U.S.’s leading producers of single malt whiskey.

To study how different variants of barley affects the flavor of single malt whiskey — which is what the Colere series is all about — Westland partners with Washington State University’s Bread Lab.

Westland funds a Ph.D. program at WSU’s Bread Lab that focuses on developing barley varieties with an emphasis on flavor.

