 Westland Colere Edition 3 American Single Malt Debuts
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
American

American Single Malt Producer Westland Shatters Norms With Whiskey Distilled From Unusual Barley Variant

David MorrowJun 6th, 2023, 9:00 am
Westland Colere

Westland Distillery has released Westland Colere Edition 3 American Single Malt Whiskey, the latest member of the brand’s Outpost Range. (Photo: Westland Distillery)

On Monday, Seattle-based Westland Distillery announced the third annual release of Westland Colere American Single Malt. “Colere” comes from the Latin verb meaning “to cultivate.” Westland designs its Colere whiskeys in an effort to showcase the impact different barley variants have on whiskey.

Only 4,629 bottles of this annual expression will be available starting this month at select retailers across the U.S. and online at shop.westlanddistillery.com. Westland Colere Edition 3 has a suggested retail price of $149.99 per 700-milliliter bottle.

Colere belongs to Westland’s Outpost Range, a series intended to celebrate the ingredients that compose single malt whiskey.

Westland Colere Edition 3 is made from a two-row barley named “Pilot,” a spring variety that has roots in the United Kingdom.

“The third edition of Colere has an entirely different construction than its predecessors,” Shane Armstrong, master blender at Westland Distillery, said in a news release. “Distilled from Pilot barley, this spirit aged in refill Westland casks features an herbal tea note; a characteristic conserved and bolstered by one second-fill Oloroso Hogshead.”

This single malt was aged for 41 months in 93% refill Westland casks and 7% refill Oloroso sherry hogshead casks.

Westland Colere Edition 3 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Apple cider, chamomile tea, raw almonds, shortbread.

Palate: Golden raisin, black pepper, milk chocolate, rye toast, lemongrass.

About Westland Distillery

Founded in 2010 and acquired by Remy-Cointreau in 2017, Westland Distillery is one of the U.S.’s leading producers of single malt whiskey.

To study how different variants of barley affects the flavor of single malt whiskey — which is what the Colere series is all about — Westland partners with Washington State University’s Bread Lab.

Westland funds a Ph.D. program at WSU’s Bread Lab that focuses on developing barley varieties with an emphasis on flavor.

To read our review of the latest edition of Westland Solum, click here.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: