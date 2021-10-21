Westward Whiskey Releases Latest Benefit Barrel

Westward Whiskey announced the latest release in its “Westward Benefit Barrel” series, which will benefit California nonprofit No Us Without You. This limited-edition release and Westward’s fourth Benefit Barrel to date was hand-selected by Westward’s lead distiller, Miles Munroe.

The single malt whiskey is bottled at 100 proof and sells for $99.95.

Westward Whiskey says it is guided by its values statement, an ethos penned collaboratively by its team. Fittingly, it begins by focusing on community: “We take care of our own, and our friends and neighbors.” Westward says it has always sought ways to support causes that affect its community and support a sense of togetherness and community.

Tasting Notes

Aroma: Mint, citrus, floral, chocolate, nutty

Palate: Creamy malt, leather, candied apple, tobacco

Finish: Melon, hazelnut, pecan, orange zest

No Us Without You Foundation

No Us Without You LA(501c3) provides food security for undocumented immigrants who are the hospitality industry’s backbone in the greater Los Angeles area. These hard-working women and men who have, for years, fulfilled the unforgiving back-of-house restaurant positions now find themselves in the vulnerable position of being unemployed, with little to no government assistance.

