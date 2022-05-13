Westward Whiskey Announces Club Release | Whiskey Raiders

Westward Whiskey this week announced its latest Whiskey Club release, Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin.

This limited edition release is the first of a forthcoming Elements series that will explore the region’s Northwest provenance – specifically Oregon, the Westward founder’s home. This whiskey is sourced from elements in Oregon, including two-row spring barley developed at Oregon State University.

Westward Whiskey describes the barley used as: “Prized for its flavor, the varietal is called Full Pint and is grown all around Klamath. This feature also includes a select blending from barley grown and malted in Madras, the central high desert, which was finished in Garryana (Oregon white oak) casks from Oregon Barrel Works, the Pacific Northwest’s only cooperage.”

Bottled at 90 proof and priced at $99.95 for a 750-milliliter bottle, the release is now available for pre-order to Whiskey Club members at westwardwhiskey.com.

Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin Tasting notes

Nose: Dark floral notes, moss, confectioners’ sugar, ripe red apple

Palate: Salted caramel, cedar, butterscotch, coconut cream

Finish: Toffee, dried figs, roasted filberts, sponge cake

Westward Whiskey Club Benefits

The Westward Whiskey Club offers two membership options that customers can choose from. The memberships are free. Members can customize their quarterly selections and pay only for the whiskey they purchased. Each quarter, the Expedition Club members pay about $100, and Founder’s Club members pay about $300.

Members also get benefits such as:

Access to four club-exclusive quarterly whiskey releases

Access to additional, optional club-exclusive whiskey releases throughout the year

An invitation to Westward Whiskey release pickup parties

First access to purchase tickets to Westward Whiskey events

Annual complimentary Westward Whiskey distillery tour experience

Exclusive access to Library offerings

Exclusive access to Custom Whiskey Blending Sessions

Save 15% on Westward Whiskey merchandise

Access to partner offers and discounts

A personalized customer service experience

