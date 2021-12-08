WhistlePig Begins Exporting Whiskey to Europe and UK

WhistlePig Rye Whiskey, based in Vermont and partially owned by global spirits giant Moët Hennessy, of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is expanding its reach beyond the U.S. with upcoming exports to Europe and the United Kingdom, according to The Spirits Business, which reported Wednesday that WhistlePig has planned “larger-scale activity” for next year in the UK and Europe, focusing on the brand’s core range of whiskeys plus limited-edition releases to UK and European markets.

“We are delighted to be taking Whistlepig to market in both the UK and Europe, having the chance to showcase our very special range of whiskies to consumers who might already know of us, but have not yet had the chance to hear our story or taste our highly decorated range of whiskeys,” said Jeff Kozak, CEO of Whistlepig. “The continued interest in American whiskey from consumers within the European market, alongside the dynamism we are starting to see again in the on trade offers the perfect opportunity for our brand and whiskeys to hopefully flourish.”

WhistlePig’s core range of whiskeys includes Whistlepig Rye Whiskey Aged 10 Years, Old World Rye Aged 12 Years and Estate Oak Rye Aged 15 Years. All three are available for delivery to the UK at Clos19. The 10 year sells for £80 ($106), the 12 Year for £175 ($232) and the 15 year for £247 ($327).

“It is an exciting time for American whiskeys and our partnership with Whistlepig offers a fantastic opportunity to expand our spirits expertise, whilst building a portfolio of both luxury and craft boutique brands,” said Alexei Rosin, managing director at Moët Hennessy UK.

On Nov. 1, the United States and European Union announced the EU’s removal of American whiskey tariffs placed upon the U.S. in retaliation to tariffs imposed on the EU by former U.S. President Donald Trump. With the removal of those tariffs, American whiskey exports to the EU should become more common. The UK, however, still has tariffs of its own imposed.

