WhistlePig FarmStock Whiskey Beyond Bonded Returns in 2023

On Tuesday, WhistlePig Whiskey announced the return of the WhistlePig FarmStock Beyond Bonded whiskeys, an annual farm-to-bottle release harvested and distilled at the WhistlePig Farm and Distillery in Shoreham, Vermont in a single season.

Each FarmStock release is Bottled In Bond and bottled in single-barrel format.

With only 23 barrels produced, WhistlePig is hailing this release as its “rarest release.” For the first time, the producer known for its rye whiskeys has made a small portion of the FarmStock barrels wheat whiskeys. Three of the barrels are straight wheat whiskeys, while the other 20 comprise 11 straight rye whiskeys and nine straight bourbon whiskeys.

“FarmStock Beyond Bonded is at the heart of our strongest commitments to the whiskey world” WhistlePig Chief Blender Meghan Ireland said in a news release. “First, to relentlessly experiment to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Beyond Bonded is our greatest experiment in that we can control every detail of the process here on the Farm. Then, to turn that innovative spirit into whiskeys that are truly unique in quality and complexity. It started with Rye, and we’re having a grand time doing the same with Bourbon, Wheat and other whiskeys.”

The new wheat whiskey is distilled from a mashbill of 100% wheat grown in WhistlePig’s experimental crop fields. The wheat whiskey will be distinctly different (and much softer) from WhistlePig’s usual whiskeys, rye distilled from a 100% rye-mashbill and high-rye bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 51% corn and 49% rye.

WhistlePig experimented with a bit of wheat recently with the release of WhistlePig SummerStock Whiskey, a blend of rye and wheat whiskeys. You can find our review of that whiskey here.

This year’s FarmStock Beyond Bonded whiskeys will be only available in Vermont until the end of summer. It can be found at the WhistlePig Farm & Distillery; the WhistlePig Tasting Room in Quechee, Vermont; and from retailers, bars and restaurants across the state.

WhistlePig first released its FarmStock Whiskey in 2017. At the time, it was the producer’s first whiskey release made partially from its own distillate.

