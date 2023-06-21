WhistlePig SummerStock Whiskey Debuts With Pit Viper Shades

WhistlePig Whiskey and sunglasses maker Pit Viper are teaming up for a collaborative release for what they’re calling “Hot Pig Summer.”

On Wednesday, WhistlePig and Pit Viper announced plans to launhc a whiskey — WhistlePig SummerStock — and Pit Viper SummerStock 2000s sunglasses. The collaboration launches Tuesday, the official first day of summer.

“We’re stoked about this new whiskey and partnership. We enjoy our whiskey all year long, and want to make it fun and easy for everyone to join in,” WhistlePig blender Meghan Ireland said in a news release. “From WhistlePig’s solar project, to experimenting with wheat and toasted barrels, to summer shenanigans with Pit Viper, SummerStock has been an epic endeavor. We can’t wait to see where fans take the adventure this season.”

WhistlePig SummerStock Whiskey is a blend of wheat and rye whiskeys, finished in a toasted barrel. WhistlePig calls the finishing barrel a “solara” — a riff on the Spanish Solera aging method.

The solara finish uses various levels of toasted barrels, including barrels “quite literally toasted by the sun,” WhistlePig said in a news release.

WhistlePig SummerStock Whiskey is bottled at 86 proof. The whiskey and sunglass duo is available for online purchase here for $149.99, while the whiskey by itself will be on store shelves across the U.S. this summer at a suggested retail price of $72.99.

A portion of the proceeds from the whiskey and sunglasses will be donated to the solar energy nonprofit Everybody Solar.

The collaboration celebrates summer and WhistlePig’s achievement of 100% solar power usage at its farm and distillery in Vermont.

The collaboration between WhistlePig and Pit Viper doesn’t stop at the products. Pit Piper’s roster of “Key Player athletes and instigators” will use the hashtag #SummerStock in their social media posts. Meanwhile, WhistlePig will host “Summer RyeDays” at bars across the country.

Each bottle of SummerStock sports a QR code that will guide the scanner to “seasonal serves and more summer fun,” according to WhistlePig.

“Teaming up with WhistlePig Whiskey felt like the perfect match,” said JP Gendron, director of partnerships and sports marketing at Pit Viper. “Our communities share in the spirit of adventure, and we are excited to raise a glass with everyone who appreciates the optimal blend of style and performance. “We’re also bringing our Key Players into the mix to encourage others to seize the Summer and send it a little harder with this collaboration.”

In March, WhistlePig released its first single malt. Click here to read our review on the 21-year-old whiskey.

