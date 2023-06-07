Michter's Whiskey Receives Backlash for Pride Month Support

As first pointed out by InsideHook, popular whiskey brand Michter’s posted a Pride Month-positive message on Instagram, and it quickly triggered the anti-“woke” mob.

The Michter’s post, to most, would appear harmless and inoffensive. It shows a lineup of Michter’s bottle in front of a Pride flag, with a caption showing support for LGBTQ+ individuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michter’s Distillery (@michterswhiskey)

While there were many positive comments, with some users extending virtual cheers and expressing their appreciation for Diageo’s support, a great many comments were negative.

“And I will no longer be buying your bourbon,” one user wrote. “Do you guys even realize that LGBTQ represents 3% and trans 1% of society. Yet you and all of these woke ass companies push this bullshit agenda down all of our throats. And why a month? Our Veterans only get a day, how ridiculous. #GoWokeGoBroke.” Multiple comments included this same hashtag alongside pledges to no longer purchase or consume Michter’s.

If you’re reading this and one of these individuals who has been triggered by Michter’s Instagram post, we have but one request for you: If you no longer want your Michter’s, don’t throw it away or toss it into a fire like that ex-Jack Daniel’s superfan did. Give it to us! Or any whiskey fan in your life. It’s damn good stuff, and it should be enjoyed, not disposed of.

Other major alcohol companies, most notably Bud Light and Jack Daniel’s, have come under fire for their support of or collaborations with LGBTQ+ individuals. One commenter alluded to the Bud Light drama, writing, “Y’all didn’t see what happened to bud light….?”

Whiskey enthusiast and popular Instagram user Steve Miller-Tait, aka @sipntravel, commented on the post, responding to the hate Michter’s is receiving.

“Y’all need to check yourselves. You are one self realization, child, sibling, cousin, best friend, etc. to open your eyes that everyone is NOT the same,” Miller-Tait wrote. “We are better because of our differences, not our similarities. A rainbow 🌈 doesn’t mean if you drink @michterswhiskey you are going to magically become LGBTQ, but a pour of @michterswhiskey might mean you are not an a-hole and realize that there is a diverse world out there.”

