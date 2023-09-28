New Woodford Reserve Blend Contains 4 Contrasting Whiskeys

On Thursday, Woodford Reserve announced the latest launch in its Distillery Series: Toasted Oak Four Grain. With a suggested retail price of $60 per 375-milliliter bottle, Woodford Reserve’s Toasted Oak Four Grain is available in limited quantities for purchase at the distillery and select Kentucky retailers.

The limited-edition expression is composed of a blend of Woodford Reserve’s bourbon, rye, wheat and malt whiskeys.

Woodford Toasted Oak Four Grain is aged in new oak and finished in heavily charred new oak barrels. It is the first release from the distillery to have Master Distiller Emeritus Elizabeth McCall’s name on the label after she took the helm at Woodford in January.

McCall succeeded Chris Morris after working closely with him as assistant master distiller. She has worked with Brown-Forman since 2009 and held titles of associate sensory scientist, master taster and senior quality control specialist at Woodford.

“I am thrilled for Toasted Oak Four Grain to be the first Woodford Reserve release with my name on it as Master Distiller, McCall said in a news release. “Experimenting and creating new products is one of the most exciting parts of my job, allowing us to explore new flavors. This is the first of many special releases we have planned in the coming years.”

In June, Woodford Reserve released a Bottled in Bond Wheat Whiskey as part of its Distillery Series. The series was meant to explore the boundaries of the whiskey production process at Woodford and share creative offerings from the distillery with its fans.

Woodford Reserve Toasted Oak Four Grain Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: A whiff of sweet marzipan, interlaced with brown sugar, butterscotch and honeycomb. Toasted oak plays throughout.

Taste: Toasted oak with light wood spice, maple syrup and butterscotch.

Finish: Crisp, with a subtle sweetness.

