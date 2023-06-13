 Woodford Reserve Wheat Whiskey Bottled in Bond Debuts
American

Woodford Reserve Continues Distillery Series With Bottled in Bond Wheat Whiskey

David MorrowJun 13th, 2023, 1:14 pm
Woodford Reserve Wheat

Woodford Reserve Wheat Whiskey Bottled in Bond. (Photo: Woodford Reserve)

On Tuesday, Kentucky whiskey brand Woodford Reserve announced the release of Wheat Whiskey Bottled in Bond, the latest edition of the producer’s annual Distillery Series.

“One of the best parts of my job is being able to work with Chris Morris to experiment with new ways of making Woodford Reserve,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release. “Bottled in Bond whiskey has a long history in Kentucky and it has been exciting for Woodford Reserve to create this wheat whiskey within the Bottled in Bond requirements.”

Like the other whiskeys in the Distillery Series, this limited-edition release has a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 375-milliliter bottle. It is available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers and from the Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Woodford Reserve released its latest batch-strength bourbon in late May.

Woodford Reserve Wheat Whiskey Bottled in Bond Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Whole wheat toast

Nose: Toasted whole wheat bread smothered in apple butter

Taste: Delicate apple butter and dried berry compote fruitiness atop a wheat cracker

Finish: Long with dried berry fruit

What does Bottled in Bond Mean?

The Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was established to provide consumers a guarantee of quality and authenticity when it comes to their whiskey.

If a whiskey is designated “Bottled in Bond,” that means it is guaranteed to have been aged for a minimum of four years in oak barrels in a federally bonded warehouse and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

