Yamazaki 55 Available to Taste for $25K | Whiskey Raiders

A bar in Honolulu, Hawaii, is offering patrons the opportunity to taste the world’s oldest Japanese whiskey at an event this Friday and Saturday — at a hefty price of $25,000 a person.

The bottle — Yamazaki 55 — is the world’s oldest Japanese whiskey, according to Justin Park, head bartender and owner of Bar Leather Apron, which is hosting the event. Only 100 bottles of Yamazaki 55 were released by Beam Suntory.

The event is being held at Bar Maze, Bar Leather Apron’s sister restaurant. It will include a tasting led by a Suntory brand ambassador and a dinner. $5,000 from each ticket will be donated to charities Aloha United Way and Hawaii Community Foundation.

“So a bottle like this Yamazaki 55 year goes for roughly $60,000 retail,” Park told Hawaii News Now. “That’s if you’d ever find it retail, which you would never would. So at auction these bottles, the last time I checked, went for $780,000 for a single bottle.”

Indeed, Dutch airport storeExQuisite is currently auctioning off a bottle of the stuff, and bids currently are at $788,000 with a couple of days left.

Meanwhile, online Japanese whiskey retailer Dekanta has a bottle of Yamazaki 55 available online for $950,000.

Bar Leather Apron is the first establishment in Hawaii to acquire a bottle of Yamazaki 55.

