Yuengling, DraftKings Team Up on $100K March Madness Contest

On Wednesday, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., The U.S.’s oldest brewery, announced the return of a partnership with DraftKings, featuring the “Yuengling Bracket Battle” for the NCAA Tournament.

The collaboration kicks off with DraftKings naming Yuengling the exclusive sponsor of the Yuengling Bracket Battle, which runs from March 13 to April 4. Eligible fans will have the opportunity to make free picks at the start of the tournament and compete for $60,000 in cash. Fans also will be able to take part in the college basketball action up to eight times throughout the series with an exclusive, free-to-enter “Yuengling Bracket Pick’em” contest series for a chance to win up to $40,000 in prizes.

“As America’s Oldest Brewery, we are always looking for ways we can provide fun beer drinking experiences that speak to our fans’ greatest passions,” Wendy Yuengling, sixth-generation family member and chief administrative officer, said in a news release. “When we saw how much consumers and retailers enjoyed our basketball collaboration last year, we did not want to miss the opportunity to work with DraftKings again, in association with our flagship Lager brand, and make unforgettable sports moments together.”

As part of the collaboration, Yuengling will roll out a co-branded look with DraftKings-branded items across the 23 states Yuengling products are available in. The limited-time DraftKings-branded logos will be on beer displays of Yuengling’s iconic Traditional Lager packs, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner and Black & Tan, encouraging customers to play the Yuengling DraftKings contests for free. Co-branded Yuengling and DraftKings aluminum cups also will be at bars and restaurants, where consumers can scan the Snapchat code along the side of the cups to unlock a “fun Yuengling-branded basketball lens” and enter the Yuengling Bracket Battle.

