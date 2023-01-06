Smoothest Whiskeys | Whiskey Raiders

There are few better ways to kick off the new year than enjoying a glass of whiskey. Whether it’s an old favorite or something you’ve never tried before, here are the 10 smoothest whiskeys that are strong contenders to become your go-to sipper this year.

10 Smoothest Whiskeys To Drink in 2023

Evan Williams 1783

If quality and value are what you seek, Evan Williams 1783 is the way to go. This award-winning bourbon has been around for generations, delighting connoisseurs worldwide with its drinkability and smooth flavor profile.

Bottled at 90 proof, this whiskey can be found for under $20.

Tasting notes include complex flavors like caramels, vanilla, honey, biscuits and hints of pepper.

Knob Creek 12 Year

If you’re looking for a bourbon that is full of flavor without being too intense, look no further than Knob Creek 12 Year.

It has all the smoothness and richness one expects from a great whiskey but without the typical heat of higher-proof whiskeys despite being 100 proof. For the price (about $60), this superb whiskey is undoubtedly one of the best bangs for your buck.

Whether on its own or mixed into a cocktail, this deliciously simple whiskey stands out from the crowd and is a welcome addition to any liquor cabinet.

Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark Bourbon is a standout whiskey that has been around for over 60 years. Thanks to its wheated mash bill, it has a very distinctive taste that is hard to find in other bourbons at the same price range.

Not only does it stand out from the crowd in flavor and quality, but Maker’s Mark is also a great pour for anyone looking for an easy-drinking bourbon, since its wheated mashbill adds smoothness and sweetness and it isn’t aggressively proofed (90).

The blend of wheat, corn and barley makes Maker’s Mark more approachable than high-rye bourbons, so it’s an excellent choice for a beginner. The best part is you can find this classic beverage practically everywhere.

Penelope Rose Cask

Penelope Rose Cask Whiskey is an exciting innovation in whiskey-making. Its flavor profile is distinct and fruity, thanks to a finish in wine casks. The berry-forward body of this whiskey makes for a pour that’s easy to drink and not overwhelming.

It stands out from traditional whiskeys with its fruitiness and complexity, making it the perfect choice when you want a memorable pour that’s a bit unexpected. Everyone will enjoy its distinctive taste no matter how you serve Penelope Rose Cask Whiskey.

This 94-proof whiskey can be found for about $65.

WhistlePig PiggyBack Bourbon

PiggyBack Bourbon, a surprising bourbon release from the brand known exclusively for its rye whiskeys, blends the best of both Vermont and Indiana distillate, creating a robust 6-year aged spirit bottled at 100 proof. Found for about $50, this bourbon is a solid bang for your buck.

While WhistlePig is known primarily for its rye whiskies, it’s encouraging to see it branching out into bourbon, especially with a price tag well below its famed Boss Hog.

Rabbit Hole Heigold Bourbon

Rabbit Hole Heigold is a great option for those looking to change it up when it comes to bourbon. This one stands out from the crowd not just because of its distinct flavor that pleasantly surprises even the pickiest drinkers but also for its beautiful bottle.

The sleek design is sure to be noticed wherever you happen to pull it out — and could make a wonderful gift if you choose to share your discovery with your friends.

Bottled at 95 proof, this whiskey is priced at about $70.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon

For those looking to take their bourbon experience to the next level, Old Elk Wheated Bourbon is the perfect candidate. This is a sweet pour with tons of character. Oak, sweetness and light fruit combine to make a really solid, well-orchestrated wheated bourbon.

Bottled at 92 proof, this bourbon can be found for about $70.

Ezra Brooks 12-Year Double Barrel Bourbon

If you’re looking for an unforgettable whiskey experience, look no further than Ezra Brooks 12-Year Double Barrel Bourbon. This bourbon is the sleeper deal of the century.

Ezra Brooks is one of the best-kept secrets around. Not only is its distillery conveniently tucked away in Kentucky’s countryside, making it perfect for a road trip, but the 12-year-old whiskey truly stands out amongst its competitors. Bottled at 118.4 proof, this bourbon is powerful and delicious.

Jack Daniels Distillery Select

With the Distillery Select, Jack Daniel’s takes its classic straight whiskey base and finishes it on toasted pecan wood chips. It’s bottled at a high-octane 60% ABV, and the wood chips add flavors reminiscent of a banana walnut muffin. despite the high proof, this is an easy sipper, and while it’s possibly the trickiest to find in this lineup, it’s well worth the trip to the distillery.

