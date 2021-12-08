Cocaine Found in Rum Shipment in Netherlands

Officials in the Netherlands are investigating after more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine was found in a shipment of rum from Guyana, according to the Guyana Chronicle. The shipment arrived at a Dutch port on Nov. 25.

James Singh, head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, told the Guyana Chronicle that the drugs were not loaded in Guyana.

“What I can say is that the container was scanned and checked before it left Guyana and we have verified that there was nothing but the product which was rum from one of the local distilling companies inside the container. There was nothing illegal when the container was scanned and we have the images to verify that,” Singh said.

The Guyana Revenue Authority also said the shipment was scanned in Guyana, and no drugs were found.

Singh said that CANU will launch a full investigation and is awaiting additional information from law enforcement in The Netherlands.

Singh also said that security personnel and cameras are posted at the city wharves, and each wharf is responsible for the containers at its location. Before each container is loaded onto a vessel, “the seals and everything are double checked to ensure that there was no tampering,” according to the Guyana Chronicle.

