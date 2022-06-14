Journeyman Corsets, Whips and Whiskey Takes Top ASCOT Award

Journeyman Distillery announced Tuesday that its Corsets, Whips and Whiskey single-grain, cask-strength wheat whiskey won three of the highest honors at the 2022 ASCOT Awards: Double Platinum, Best Wheat Whiskey and Best in Class: Whiskey of the Year.

Journeyman Corsets, Whips and Whiskey won the best in class award over more than 800 entries, including submissions from some of the world’s top distilleries.

“This is like a minor-league team beating the Yankees at the World Series…this is Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby,” Fred Minnick, founder of the ASCOT Awards, said in a news release. “For the first time in any major spirits competition, a wheat whiskey was judged to be best.”

To commemorate the awards, Journeyman will host Corsets, Whips and Whiskey Summer Celebration from June 23-26 at its distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan. The festivities will include a multicourse dinner hosted by founder Bill Welter, barbecues with live music and distillery tours and features at Staymaker, the distillery’s on-site restaurant. Also at the celebration, the distillery will release a limited Corsets, Whips and Whiskey bottle that was finished in Schramm’s Mead barrels.

Journeyman’s Silver Cross Four Grain Whiskey also earned a Gold Medal in this year’s awards.

