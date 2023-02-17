Pop-Up Liquor Store Opens in Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star

Utah is known for many things — its mountainous terrain, excellent skiing options, the Sundance Film Festival and the Mormon Church chief among them. What doesn’t come to mind for most when thinking of Utah is booze. In fact, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Utah ranks a distant last place among U.S. states’ alcohol consumption per capita.

So, with 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend set to take place in Salt Lake City this weekend, state and city leaders were understandably concerned about meeting the demands of all the visitors the festivities would bring with them.

The event, expected to draw more than 100,000 people, could have put a strain on the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services liquor stores, especially the fairly small liquor store in downtown Salt Lake City, KSL-TV reported.

As a preemptive response to the issue, state officials conceptualized a temporary pop-up liquor store. After about 18 months of planning, the pop-up opened its doors Thursday morning — marking something “that has never happened before in Utah,” according to KSL-TV.

The shop is inside the Salt Palace Convention Center, which is about a half-mile walk from Vivint Smart Arena, where the All-Star Game will tip off place Sunday night.

“We wanted to make sure that our visitors had a safe and convenient way to shop and take products back to their hotel or Airbnb without worrying about getting into a vehicle — they can do all of this on foot,” Tiffany Clason, Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services director, said, per KSL-TV. “This is an innovative way for us to meet the demand for our visitors, meet the demands and needs for our local residents … and to make sure we do it in a way that’s safe and secure.”

The store, which is cashless but accepts all major credit and debit card providers, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Promoting Local Utah Brands

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services decided to use the pop-up shop to promote local brands. While the store has plenty of national and international brands available, it also features more than a dozen Utah beer, cider, wine and distilled products at the center of the store, KSL-TV reported.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utah brands at the store include the popular and highly rated High West Whiskey; Vida Tequila, which was founded by “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow; Five Wives Vodka; Sugar House Whiskey; and Beehive Gin.

“It’s going to give our visitors an opportunity to sample, to try their products while they’re here — and possibly have something to take home as a souvenir or gift,” Clason said. “I think a lot of people don’t even realize what a great local producer scene we have. … We’re working hard to support them. This was just one way, with this event (to make) sure that they’re featured.”

Former NBA superstar and current Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade’s wine line “Wade Cellars” also will be on display at the store. According to KSL-TV, the pop-up liquor store concept could return for major events in the future if it proves successful this weekend.

