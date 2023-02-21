Brad Pitt Owned Champagne Brand to Be Served at 2023 Oscars

Only One Champagne Brand Will Be Served at The 2023 Oscars — and It’s Owned by Brad Pitt
For the second year in a row, Fleur de Miraval, the rosé champagne brand owned by Brad Pitt, will be served at the 2023 Academy Awards, aka The Oscars, the brand announced in a news release posted by Wine Industry Advisor.
Fleur de Miraval will be the only champagne served at The Oscars 2023, which will be held March 12.
Fleur de Miraval is known for being the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to producing Rosé Champagne. It is co-owned by the Pitt family, as well as by the Perrin family, who own Château de Beaucastel, and the Péters family, who have six generations of roots in Champagne, France.
Fleur de Miraval is a top-shelf rosè, typically found for more than $300 per bottle.
Since 2021, drama has swirled over Château Miraval, which Pitt owned together with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
In October 2021, Jolie sold her stake in the vineyard to Stoli Group.
In February 2022, Pitt sued Jolie, claiming she sold it without his knowledge despite the fact that the couple had agreed never to sell their interests without the other’s consent. In June, Pitt claimed Jolie “sought to inflict harm” by selling her share.
