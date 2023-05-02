Roundup: Every Double Gold Whiskey at 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Roundup: Every Whiskey That Won a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
When it comes to awards competitions in the drinks industry, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the vertex. Receiving a high-tier medal at SFWSC is something almost every brand strives for.
Last week, the SFWSC medals were released, and we’re bringing you a rundown on which whiskeys earned Double Gold medals so that you’re up to speed on the top-rated whiskeys this year.
Why is the San Francisco World Spirits Competition so Prestigious?
There are enough competitions that rate spirits out there that just about any brand can brag about some medal it won. Here at Whiskey Raiders, we pride ourselves on taste, honesty and consistency when it comes to reviewing whiskeys for our audience. Part of that is knowing which accolades to take seriously and which to take with a grain of salt.
SFWSC is the competition cream of the crop. The judges are experienced, knowledgeable spirits critics. Each spirit is tasted blind, ensuring a lack of bias.
Still, given the enormous quantity of Double Gold Medals handed out each year, in our opinion, consumers are better served seeking out reviews from tough critics than they are grabbing a bottle strictly because it won a medal — even at SFWSC.
What is a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition?
SFSWC judges award spirits Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals. The description of a spirit earning a Gold medal is “Exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement; these products set the standard for their categories.”
Double Gold is an even more prestigious honor than Gold. Double Gold spirits are those that received a Gold Medal rating by every member of the judging panel.
There’s only one rating that exceeds Double Gold status: Platinum. Platinum medals are given to expressions that receive a Double Gold medal for three consecutive years.
Every Whiskey That Won a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Without further ado, let’s get into the list (sorted alphabetically within categories). We’ll start with the U.S. and then move into other countries.
Alabama
Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey
California
Barber Lee Spirits Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey
Lost Lantern 2023 Single Cask #4: Corbin Cash California Straight Rye Whiskey
Pacific Coast Spirits American Single Malt
Colorado
Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Frogman” Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Final Run” Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in a Ruby Port Cask
Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Final Run” BouRye finished in a Rum Cask
Axe and the Oak Distillery First Stake Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey
Boulder Spirits American Single Malt Whiskey – The Trailhead
Breckenridge Distillery Bourbon Whiskey
Breckenridge Distillery Breckenridge High Proof 105 Bourbon Whiskey
Breckenridge Distillery Two Clans Blended Whiskey
Breckenridge Distillery Breckenridge XO Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey
Laws Whiskey House Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon
Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Straight Rye
ROCKER Spirits Bourbon Whiskey
Stranahan’s Blue Peak
Georgia
ASW Distillery Space Hide Single Malt Whiskey
ASW Distillery Red X Single Malt Whiskey
Illinois
FEW Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Whiskey
Indiana
Brother’s Bond Cask Strength Bourbon
Bushwood Stillwater Rye
Filmland Spirits Moonlight Mayhem! Small Batch Bourbon
Hard Truth Distilling Company Master Distiller’s Reserve Malted Rye Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
Old Hillside Last Rye’d Whiskey
Penelope Private Select Batch 22-302
Proof and Wood The Cabinet
Proof and Wood Tumblin’ Dice Straight Rye Whiskey, Small Batch, Barrel Proof
Rare Character Whiskey Rare Character Single Barrel Jaqueira Cask Finished Rye – Selected by ReserveBar
Red Line Whiskey Company 6 Year Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey
Redemption Whiskey Sur Lee
Shortbarrel Rye 101
The Clover Whiskey Straight Bourbon
Iowa
Cedar Ridge Distillery The QuintEssential Batch 010
Templeton Distillery 6 Year Rye Whiskey
Templeton Distillery 10 Year Rye
Kentucky
15 STARS 13 Year Old Timeless Reserve Bourbon
2XO The Phoenix Blend
Angel’s Envy 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels
Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 13 Year
Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaborative Series – Chateau de Laubade II
BLACKENED Whiskey BLACKENED x Wes Henderson Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Blanton’s Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Original Single Barrel Bourbon
Blanton’s Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Straight From the Barrel Single Barrel Bourbon
Blue Note Crossroads
Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey Char #1 Straight Rye Whiskey
Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey
Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Elijah Craig 18-Year
Evan Williams Black
Ezra Brooks Bourbon Old Ezra 7 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
Frank August Case Study: 01 | Mizunara | Japanese Oak
Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond
Heaven Hill 2nd Edition Corn Whiskey
Hidden Barn Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Small Batch Series One Batch #5
Hidden Barn Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Small Batch Series One Finished in Madeira Casks
Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Luca Mariano Single Barrel Rye Whiskey
Macklowe Whiskey The Macklowe, American Single Malt
Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon
McFarlane’s Reserve Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Nashtucky Single Barrel Bourbon
Neeley Family Distillery The Old Jett Brothers Sauternes Finished Bourbon
New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Without Chill Filtration
New Riff Kentucky Straight Malted Rye Whiskey Sherry Finish Barrel Proof Without Chill Filtration
Old Forester King Ranch Edition
Old Louisville Whiskey
Pinhook Vertical Series Bourbon 7 Year
PUNCHER’S CHANCE The Undisputed Bourbon
Pursuit United Straight Bourbon
Rabbit Hole Distillery Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in PX Sherry Cask
Rare Character Exceptional 9 Year Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey – Selected by Gordon’s
Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey
Sweet Grass Sweet Grass Bourbon
W. L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Whiskey Thief Distilling Company Single Barrel 12 Riders on the Storm
Wilderness Trail Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon
William Heavenhill 9th Edition Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Maryland
Sagamore Spirit 8-Year-Old Rye
Massachusetts
Triple Eight Distillery The Notch Nantucket Island Single Malt Whisky 15 years old
Triple Eight Distillery The Notch Nantucket Island Single Malt Whisky 12 years old
Triple Eight Distillery The Notch Nantucket Island Single Malt Whisky 8 years old
Michigan
Detroit City Butcher’s Cut Straight Bourbon
Detroit City Homegrown Rye Whiskey
Fox & Oden Double Oaked Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Joseph Magnus Murray Hill Club Bourbon Blend
Journeyman Distillery Not A King Rye Batch 8 at 90 proof
Traverse City Whiskey Co. Barrel Proof Bourbon
Traverse City Whiskey Co. Finishing Series: Sherry Barrel
Traverse City Whiskey Company 626WC “GOAT” Rye
Missouri
ANNX Spirits Co. Collection Rye Whiskey
Ben Holladay One Barrel Bourbon
J. Rieger & Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled In Bond
Minnesota
Lost Woods Whiskey 88
Montana
Ghostwood Blended Bourbon Whiskey
New Hampshire
New England Barrel Company Single Barrel Select – Rye
New Jersey
Lock Stock & Barrel Vatted Straight Rye Whiskey
New York
Hillrock Estate Distillery Solera Aged Bourbon Tawny Port Finished
Hillrock Estate Distillery Double Cask Rye – Single Field – Wiltsie Bridge 2016 Harvest
Kings County Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Kings County Distillery Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey #2022
Tenmile Distillery Little Rest American Single Malt Whisky
Widow Jane Apple Wood Rye
North Carolina
Broad Branch Distillery Rye Fidelity 6yr BiB
Harbormaster American Single Malt Whiskey
Liberty & Plenty Distillery Bronze Bull Spirits Rye Whiskey Finished in Sherry Barrel
Mystic Farm & Distillery Mystic Broken Oak
Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Ohio
Everwild Spirits Seekers Toasted Oak
High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War
High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Whiskey War Double Oaked
High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Whiskey War Barrel Proof
High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Midnight Cask Barrel Proof
High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Barrel Select Whiskey War Barrel Select – Double Double Pinot Noir
Noble Oak Port Wine Cask Double Oak Rye
Noble Rebel Orchard Outburst Blended Malt
Watershed Distillery Watershed Straight Rye
Oklahoma
World Whiskey Society Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Cask
Tennessee
George Dickel Bourbon
Heaven’s Door Double Barrel Whiskey
Heaven’s Door Decade Series Vol. 1 10yr Bourbon
Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt
Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey
Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 2
King’s Family Distillery Ryeconic
King’s Family Distillery Rye Whiskey
Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery 15 Year Rye Whiskey
Peg Leg Porker Spirits Straight Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey
Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Single Barrel Rye Whiskey – Batch 002
Whiskey JYSPI Legacy Batch 001
Texas
1845 Distilling Preemption Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Lost Lantern Gentle Giant Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt
Still Austin Whiskey Co Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey
Still Austin Whiskey Co. The Artist Straight Rye Whiskey
The Whiskey Blendery “Applejacked”
Vermont
Virginia
Virginia Distillery Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask American Single Malt Whisky
Virginia Distillery Courage & Conviction Cuvée Single Cask American Single Malt Whisky
Washington
Bainbridge Battle Point Barrel Proof
Bainbridge Whiskey 40 Saloon Bottled In Bond
Doc Swinson’s Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey
Doc Swinson’s Exploratory Cask French Toasted
Westland Distillery Solum Edition 1
Wilwood Spirits Co. Rendition
West Virginia
The Bullock Distillery Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch #2
Wisconsin
Still & Oak Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
Still & Oak Bottled-in-Bond Rye
Wyoming
Wyoming Whiskey Single Barrel Bourbon
Australia
Callington Mill Distillery El Sol Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky 46%
Dobson’s Belle Epoch
Headlands Muscat Cask Whisky
MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Muscat Barrel
MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Signature
MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Muscat Barrel 48% ABV
Canada
Crown Royal 29 Year Old Canadian Whisky
Crown Royal 30 Year Old Canadian Whisky
Eau Claire Distillery Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky
Found North 17yr Cask Strength PX Sherry Finish
Western Reserve Distillers 20 Year Sherry Cask Finished Rye
WhistlePig The Beholden Single Malt Whiskey
WhistlePig The Boss Hog IX – Siren’s Song
Ireland
Bunratty Irish Whiskey Premium Blend with Peated Malt
Cairlinn Bay Irish Whiskey Oak & Coast Blended Irish Whiskey
Egan’s Irish Whiskey Endeavour
Keeper’s Heart 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt
Kinsale Spirit Wild Atlantic Way IPA
Northcross Irish Whiskey Northcross Triple Wood
Redbreast 12 Year Old Cask Strength Series
Teeling Whiskey Small Batch Irish Whiskey
The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey
Israel
The M&H Whisky Distillery Elements – Sherry
Japan
Kanosuke 2022 Single Malt Limited Edition
Mars Tsunuki 2022 Single Malt
Matsui The Kurayoshi Aged 18 Years Pure Malt Whisky
Suekichi Pure Malt Whisky
Yamazakura Single Malt by Sasakawa
Netherlands
Millstone 100 Rye Whisky
Ron Colón Salvadoreño RCS Rye 100
Sculte Twentse Whisky Refill Special Limited Edition 2MB Recipe One
Scotland
Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Aberlour 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
anCnoc 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Ardbeg 25 Years Old
Ardbeg 8 Years Old
Ardbeg Hypernova
Ardbeg Limited Edition
Arran 10 Year Old Single Malt
Arran Single Malt Quarter Cask “The Bothy”
Arran Single Malt Sherry Cask “The Bodega”
Balblair 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Benriach The Twelve Single Malt Scotch
Benriach The Smoky Twelve Single Malt Scotch
Benriach The Sixteen Single Malt Scotch
Benriach The Twenty One Single Malt Scotch
Benriach The Twenty Five Single Malt Scotch
Benriach The Thirty Single Malt Scotch
Benromach Aged 21 Year Old
Black & White Blended Scotch
Canmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Cù Bòcan Highland Single Malt Signature
Cù Bòcan Highland Single Malt 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Dewar’s 19 Years Old Blended Scotch
Dewar’s Double Double 32 Year Old Blended Scotch
Dewar’s Double 20
Dewar’s Double Double 21 RYE
Dewar’s Double Double 37
Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old Blended Scotch
Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky 12 Year Old Blended Scotch
Glen Scotia Victoriana
Glen Scotia 21 Year Old
Glen Scotia 25 Year Old
Glen Scotia 10 Year Old Cask Strength
Glencadam 25-Year-Old
Glengoyne 10 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Glengoyne 21 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Glenmorangie Original
Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998
Highland Park 21 year Old
Invergordon 18 Year Highland Single Grain Whisky
Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch
Johnnie Walker 18 Year Old Reserve Blended Scotch
Johnnie Walker Double Black Blended Scotch
Johnnie Walker Blonde
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami
Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch
Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Lagavulin 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Loch Lomond Classic
Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Inchmurrin
Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Inchmoan
Loch Lomond Single Grain Coopers Collection
Loch Lomond Open Special Edition 2023
Loch Lomond Open Course Collection 2023
Loch Lomond 8 Year Old Madeira Wood Finish
Loch Lomond 18 Year Old Inchmurrin Single Malt Scotch
Mortlach 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Naked Malt Sherry Cask Blended Malt Scotch
Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Scarabus 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Scarabus Batch Strength Single Malt Scotch
Smokehead SHERRY CASK BLAST ISLAY SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY
Speyburn 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Talisker 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Talisker Dark Storm Single Malt Scotch
Talisker 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Tamdhu 18 Year Old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Tamnavulin Double Cask Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Tamnavulin Sherry Cask Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
The Gladstone Axe American Oak Blended Scotch
The Gladstone Axe The Black Axe Blended Scotch
The GlenDronach Original 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The GlenDronach Allardice 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The GlenDronach Parliament 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The GlenDronach Portwood Single Malt Scotch
The Glenlivet 25 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The Glenlivet 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The Glenlivet 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The Sassenach Blended Scotch
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No. 4.346 Savoury and sweet
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Batch 20
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No. 78.58 Baking easter treats
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No. 95.72 Beach bum meets courting mechanic
The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The Singleton of Glendullan 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Tomatin Highland Single Malt 36 Year Old
Tomatin Highland Single Malt 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
Tomatin Highland Single Malt 30 Year Old
Tomintoul Cigar Malt
Taiwan
Bunnyville Single Grain Whisky Cask Strength-Jasmine Tea Liqueur Barrel
Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky
Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky
Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
