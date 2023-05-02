Roundup: Every Double Gold Whiskey at 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

When it comes to awards competitions in the drinks industry, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the vertex. Receiving a high-tier medal at SFWSC is something almost every brand strives for.

Last week, the SFWSC medals were released, and we’re bringing you a rundown on which whiskeys earned Double Gold medals so that you’re up to speed on the top-rated whiskeys this year.

Why is the San Francisco World Spirits Competition so Prestigious?

There are enough competitions that rate spirits out there that just about any brand can brag about some medal it won. Here at Whiskey Raiders, we pride ourselves on taste, honesty and consistency when it comes to reviewing whiskeys for our audience. Part of that is knowing which accolades to take seriously and which to take with a grain of salt.

SFWSC is the competition cream of the crop. The judges are experienced, knowledgeable spirits critics. Each spirit is tasted blind, ensuring a lack of bias.

Still, given the enormous quantity of Double Gold Medals handed out each year, in our opinion, consumers are better served seeking out reviews from tough critics than they are grabbing a bottle strictly because it won a medal — even at SFWSC.

What is a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition?

SFSWC judges award spirits Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals. The description of a spirit earning a Gold medal is “Exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement; these products set the standard for their categories.”

Double Gold is an even more prestigious honor than Gold. Double Gold spirits are those that received a Gold Medal rating by every member of the judging panel.

There’s only one rating that exceeds Double Gold status: Platinum. Platinum medals are given to expressions that receive a Double Gold medal for three consecutive years.

Every Whiskey That Won a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Without further ado, let’s get into the list (sorted alphabetically within categories). We’ll start with the U.S. and then move into other countries.

Alabama

Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey

California

Barber Lee Spirits Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

Dough Ball Whiskey

Lost Lantern 2023 Single Cask #4: Corbin Cash California Straight Rye Whiskey

Pacific Coast Spirits American Single Malt

Colorado

Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Frogman” Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Final Run” Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in a Ruby Port Cask

Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Final Run” BouRye finished in a Rum Cask

Axe and the Oak Distillery First Stake Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Boulder Spirits American Single Malt Whiskey – The Trailhead

Breckenridge Distillery Bourbon Whiskey

Breckenridge Distillery Breckenridge High Proof 105 Bourbon Whiskey

Breckenridge Distillery Two Clans Blended Whiskey

Breckenridge Distillery Breckenridge XO Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey

Laws Whiskey House Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon

Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Straight Rye

ROCKER Spirits Bourbon Whiskey

Stranahan’s Blue Peak

Stranahan’s Diamond Peak

Georgia

ASW Distillery Space Hide Single Malt Whiskey

ASW Distillery Red X Single Malt Whiskey

Illinois

FEW Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Whiskey

Indiana

Brother’s Bond Cask Strength Bourbon

Bushwood Stillwater Rye

Filmland Spirits Moonlight Mayhem! Small Batch Bourbon

Hard Truth Distilling Company Master Distiller’s Reserve Malted Rye Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey

Old Hillside Last Rye’d Whiskey

Penelope Private Select Batch 22-302

Proof and Wood The Cabinet

Proof and Wood Tumblin’ Dice Straight Rye Whiskey, Small Batch, Barrel Proof

Rare Character Whiskey Rare Character Single Barrel Jaqueira Cask Finished Rye – Selected by ReserveBar

Red Line Whiskey Company 6 Year Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Redemption Whiskey Sur Lee

Shortbarrel Rye 101

The Clover Whiskey Straight Bourbon

Iowa

Cedar Ridge Distillery The QuintEssential Batch 010

Templeton Distillery 6 Year Rye Whiskey

Templeton Distillery 10 Year Rye

Kentucky

15 STARS 13 Year Old Timeless Reserve Bourbon

2XO The Phoenix Blend

Angel’s Envy 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels

Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 13 Year

Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaborative Series – Chateau de Laubade II

Barrell Seagrass Whiskey

Barrell Dovetail

BLACKENED Whiskey BLACKENED x Wes Henderson Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Blanton’s Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Original Single Barrel Bourbon

Blanton’s Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Straight From the Barrel Single Barrel Bourbon

Blue Note Juke Joint

Blue Note Crossroads

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey Char #1 Straight Rye Whiskey

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Eagle Rare 10 Year Old

Elijah Craig 18-Year

Evan Williams Black

Ezra Brooks Bourbon Old Ezra 7 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

Frank August Case Study: 01 | Mizunara | Japanese Oak

Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond

Heaven Hill 2nd Edition Corn Whiskey

Hidden Barn Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Small Batch Series One Batch #5

Hidden Barn Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Small Batch Series One Finished in Madeira Casks

Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Luca Mariano Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

Macklowe Whiskey The Macklowe, American Single Malt

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon

McFarlane’s Reserve Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Nashtucky Single Barrel Bourbon

Neeley Family Distillery The Old Jett Brothers Sauternes Finished Bourbon

New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Without Chill Filtration

New Riff Kentucky Straight Malted Rye Whiskey Sherry Finish Barrel Proof Without Chill Filtration

Old Forester King Ranch Edition

Old Louisville Whiskey

Pinhook Vertical Series Bourbon 7 Year

PUNCHER’S CHANCE The Undisputed Bourbon

Pursuit United Straight Bourbon

Pursuit United Rye

Rabbit Hole Distillery Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in PX Sherry Cask

Rare Character Exceptional 9 Year Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey – Selected by Gordon’s

Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey

Russell’s Reserve 13 YO

Stellum Fibonacci Rye #1

Stellum Rye

Sweet Grass Sweet Grass Bourbon

W. L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Whiskey Thief Distilling Company Single Barrel 12 Riders on the Storm

Wilderness Trail Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon

William Heavenhill 9th Edition Bourbon

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

Maryland

Sagamore Spirit 8-Year-Old Rye

Massachusetts

Triple Eight Distillery The Notch Nantucket Island Single Malt Whisky 15 years old

Triple Eight Distillery The Notch Nantucket Island Single Malt Whisky 12 years old

Triple Eight Distillery The Notch Nantucket Island Single Malt Whisky 8 years old

Michigan

Detroit City Butcher’s Cut Straight Bourbon

Detroit City Homegrown Rye Whiskey

Fox & Oden Double Oaked Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Joseph Magnus Murray Hill Club Bourbon Blend

Journeyman Distillery Not A King Rye Batch 8 at 90 proof

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Barrel Proof Bourbon

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Finishing Series: Sherry Barrel

Traverse City Whiskey Company 626WC “GOAT” Rye

Missouri

ANNX Spirits Co. Collection Rye Whiskey

Ben Holladay One Barrel Bourbon

J. Rieger & Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled In Bond

Minnesota

Lost Woods Whiskey 88

Montana

Ghostwood Blended Bourbon Whiskey

New Hampshire

New England Barrel Company Single Barrel Select – Rye

New Jersey

Lock Stock & Barrel Vatted Straight Rye Whiskey

New York

Hillrock Estate Distillery Solera Aged Bourbon Tawny Port Finished

Hillrock Estate Distillery Double Cask Rye – Single Field – Wiltsie Bridge 2016 Harvest

Kings County Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kings County Distillery Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey #2022

Tenmile Distillery Little Rest American Single Malt Whisky

Widow Jane 10-Year Bourbon

Widow Jane Apple Wood Rye

North Carolina

Broad Branch Distillery Rye Fidelity 6yr BiB

Harbormaster American Single Malt Whiskey

Liberty & Plenty Distillery Bronze Bull Spirits Rye Whiskey Finished in Sherry Barrel

Mystic Farm & Distillery Mystic Broken Oak

Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Ohio

Everwild Spirits Seekers Toasted Oak

High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War

High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Whiskey War Double Oaked

High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Whiskey War Barrel Proof

High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Midnight Cask Barrel Proof

High Bank Distillery Co. Whiskey War Barrel Select Whiskey War Barrel Select – Double Double Pinot Noir

Noble Oak Port Wine Cask Double Oak Rye

Noble Rebel Orchard Outburst Blended Malt

Watershed Distillery Watershed Straight Rye

Oklahoma

World Whiskey Society Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Cask

Tennessee

George Dickel Bourbon

Heaven’s Door Double Barrel Whiskey

Heaven’s Door Decade Series Vol. 1 10yr Bourbon

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt

Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 2

King’s Family Distillery Ryeconic

King’s Family Distillery Rye Whiskey

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery 15 Year Rye Whiskey

Peg Leg Porker Spirits Straight Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey

Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Single Barrel Rye Whiskey – Batch 002

Whiskey JYSPI Legacy Batch 001

Texas

1845 Distilling Preemption Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Lost Lantern Gentle Giant Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt

Still Austin Whiskey Co Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Still Austin Whiskey Co. The Artist Straight Rye Whiskey

The Whiskey Blendery “Applejacked”

Vermont

WhistlePig PiggyBack Bourbon

Virginia

Virginia Distillery Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask American Single Malt Whisky

Virginia Distillery Courage & Conviction Cuvée Single Cask American Single Malt Whisky

Washington

Bainbridge Battle Point Barrel Proof

Bainbridge Whiskey 40 Saloon Bottled In Bond

Doc Swinson’s Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

Doc Swinson’s Exploratory Cask French Toasted

Westland Distillery Solum Edition 1

Wilwood Spirits Co. Rendition

West Virginia

The Bullock Distillery Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch #2

Wisconsin

Still & Oak Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Still & Oak Bottled-in-Bond Rye

Wyoming

Wyoming Whiskey Single Barrel Bourbon

Australia

Callington Mill Distillery El Sol Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky 46%

Dobson’s Belle Epoch

Headlands Muscat Cask Whisky

MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Muscat Barrel

MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Signature

MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Muscat Barrel 48% ABV

Canada

Crown Royal 29 Year Old Canadian Whisky

Crown Royal 30 Year Old Canadian Whisky

Eau Claire Distillery Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky

Found North 17yr Cask Strength PX Sherry Finish

Western Reserve Distillers 20 Year Sherry Cask Finished Rye

WhistlePig The Beholden Single Malt Whiskey

WhistlePig The Boss Hog IX – Siren’s Song

Ireland

Bunratty Irish Whiskey Premium Blend with Peated Malt

Cairlinn Bay Irish Whiskey Oak & Coast Blended Irish Whiskey

Egan’s Irish Whiskey Endeavour

Keeper’s Heart 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt

Kinsale Spirit Wild Atlantic Way IPA

Northcross Irish Whiskey Northcross Triple Wood

Redbreast 12 Year Old Cask Strength Series

Redbreast 15 Year Old

Teeling Whiskey Small Batch Irish Whiskey

The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Israel

The M&H Whisky Distillery Elements – Sherry

Japan

Kanosuke 2022 Single Malt Limited Edition

Mars Tsunuki 2022 Single Malt

Matsui The Kurayoshi Aged 18 Years Pure Malt Whisky

Suekichi Pure Malt Whisky

Yamazakura Single Malt by Sasakawa

Netherlands

Millstone 100 Rye Whisky

Ron Colón Salvadoreño RCS Rye 100

Sculte Twentse Whisky Refill Special Limited Edition 2MB Recipe One

Scotland

Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Aberlour 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

anCnoc 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Ardbeg Uigeadil

Ardbeg 25 Years Old

Ardbeg 8 Years Old

Ardbeg Hypernova

Ardbeg Limited Edition

Arran 10 Year Old Single Malt

Arran Single Malt Quarter Cask “The Bothy”

Arran Single Malt Sherry Cask “The Bodega”

Balblair 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Twelve Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Smoky Twelve Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Sixteen Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Twenty One Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Twenty Five Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Thirty Single Malt Scotch

Benromach Aged 10 Year Old

Benromach Aged 15 Year Old

Benromach Aged 21 Year Old

Black & White Blended Scotch

Canmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Cù Bòcan Highland Single Malt Signature

Cù Bòcan Highland Single Malt 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Dewar’s 19 Years Old Blended Scotch

Dewar’s Double Double 32 Year Old Blended Scotch

Dewar’s Double 20

Dewar’s Double Double 21 RYE

Dewar’s Double Double 37

Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old Blended Scotch

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky 12 Year Old Blended Scotch

Glen Scotia 15 Year Old

Glen Scotia Victoriana

Glen Scotia 21 Year Old

Glen Scotia 25 Year Old

Glen Scotia 10 Year Old Cask Strength

Glencadam 25-Year-Old

Glengoyne 10 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glengoyne 21 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenmorangie Nectar d’Or

Glenmorangie Original

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998

Highland Park 12 Year Old

Highland Park 18 Year Old

Highland Park 21 year Old

Invergordon 18 Year Highland Single Grain Whisky

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch

Johnnie Walker 18 Year Old Reserve Blended Scotch

Johnnie Walker Double Black Blended Scotch

Johnnie Walker Blonde

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami

Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch

Kilchoman Sanaig

Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Lagavulin 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Loch Lomond Classic

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Inchmurrin

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Inchmoan

Loch Lomond Single Grain Coopers Collection

Loch Lomond Open Special Edition 2023

Loch Lomond Open Course Collection 2023

Loch Lomond 8 Year Old Madeira Wood Finish

Loch Lomond 18 Year Old Inchmurrin Single Malt Scotch

Mortlach 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Naked Malt Sherry Cask Blended Malt Scotch

Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Old Particular Craigellachie

Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Old Pulteney Huddart

Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Scarabus 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Scarabus Batch Strength Single Malt Scotch

Smokehead SHERRY CASK BLAST ISLAY SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

Speyburn 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Talisker 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Talisker Dark Storm Single Malt Scotch

Talisker 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Tamdhu 18 Year Old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Tamnavulin Double Cask Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Tamnavulin Sherry Cask Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Gladstone Axe American Oak Blended Scotch

The Gladstone Axe The Black Axe Blended Scotch

The GlenDronach Original 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The GlenDronach Allardice 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The GlenDronach Parliament 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The GlenDronach Portwood Single Malt Scotch

The Glenlivet 25 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The Glenlivet 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The Sassenach Blended Scotch

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No. 4.346 Savoury and sweet

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Batch 20

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No. 78.58 Baking easter treats

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No. 95.72 Beach bum meets courting mechanic

The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The Singleton of Glendullan 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Tomatin Highland Single Malt 36 Year Old

Tomatin Highland Single Malt 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Tomatin Highland Single Malt 30 Year Old

Tomintoul Cigar Malt

Taiwan

Bunnyville Single Grain Whisky Cask Strength-Jasmine Tea Liqueur Barrel

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

