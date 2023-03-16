Great Weller Full Proof Alternatives | Whiskey Raiders

When it comes to high-end bourbon, Weller Full Proof is one of the most sought-after whiskeys on the market. However, since it exploded in popularity, it’s become increasingly difficult to get your hands on a bottle — and when you do manage to find some, it often commands ridiculously high prices.

But don’t worry. We’re here with good news: Plenty of other great bourbons stand up in comparison and offer an equally irresistible sipping experience for those times when you can’t find (or don’t want to pay for) Weller Full Proof.

Weller Full Proof is beloved and sought-after in part due to the Weller name, but also because it’s really good. Its ABV of 57% is a great mark, and its wheated mashbill offers delicate, sweet flavors that do a good job of balancing out the high proof.

The following three alternatives are particularly stellar bottlings, each perfect for buying as a Weller Full Proof replacement.

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is a great alternative to Weller Full Proof with similar age and proof (54.7% ABV), yet it’s more accessible, with bottles available on shelves across America at an affordable price.

Like Weller Full Proof, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is a wheated bourbon with a similarly sweet flavor profile and caramel notes on the palate.

At around $40, this bottle can be found on virtually any store shelf that sells whiskey.

Larceny Barrel Proof

Larceny Barrel Proof should be your go-to choice if you’re looking for a robust wheated bourbon (like Weller!). Compared to Weller, this bottle is slightly older and proofed similarly at 63.3%, yet much easier to find even as a limited release.

Both Larceny and Weller Full Proof have very sweet flavor profiles, both offering notes of caramel and cinnamon, but Larceny Barrel Proof will only put you back about $70.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon is an underdog pick here, and everyone should try it.

Like Weller Full Proof, it presents a sweet palate thanks to its wheated-bourbon mashbill. This whiskey offers flavors of ripe fruit, caramel and toffee. Old Elk Wheated Bourbon is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded whiskey experience.

This differs from Weller Full Proof — and the other whiskeys on this list — because it’s not presented at cask strength. Its ABV of 46% is a decent mark, but if you’re looking for something high-octane, this might not be the pick for you.

However, if you’re seeking the same kind of smooth, sweet flavors Weller offers at an easier-drinking proof, this is the pick for you.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon can be found at any major online retailer for around $70.

