4 Great Under-the-Radar Whiskey Podcasts | Whiskey Raiders

Whiskey is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. If you’re not familiar with the spirit, or if you are looking for something new to listen to, here are 4 great podcasts that are extremely underrated, but worth the listen.

Dads Drinking Bourbon

“Two dads from Nashville that trade their kids’ bottles for whiskey bottles after bedtime. They focus on blind tastings, side-by-sides, as well as interviews with the people behind the whiskey to determine the true review without bias on brand names and hype with a goal to make you #rethinkhowyoudrink.”

Dads Drinking Bourbon is more than a great podcast, however, they’re also great guys. In a recent incident involving a whiskey brand called Slapdick. So if you’re looking for whiskey-centered entertainment with two hosts who will not stand for blatant sexist attacks in our industry, you’ve come to the right place. Read what they had to say about the incident on their Instagram account here.

WhiskeyAmateur

Whiskey Amateur is a podcast and a competition, born out of the creator’s dilemma of not knowing what to buy at the liquor store. “The Whiskey Amateurs Podcast is here to Sip, Sample, and Explore the Wild World of Whiskey’s by Amateurs like yourself in an hour-long competition showdown.”

The competition is a blind whiskey taste test among the guest and the host.

Round 1: The host and guest drink the Whiskey Neat.

Round 2: The host and guest drink the Whiskey with Ice.

Round 3: Lightning Round – the guest gets the option to choose between 1 of 2 selections.

This is My Bourbon Podcast

The host Perry Ritter welcomes guests on the show to talk about everything Kentucky Bourbon. This is My Bourbon Podcast discusses not just the business of bourbon, but the culture and community that are involved in it, as well.

The Bourbon Road

According to the Bourbon Road About page, “The Bourbon Road is two Veterans sharing pours and good stories with interesting guests. Each week we sip on bourbon while talking with celebrities, musicians, chefs, authors, industry experts, and everyone in between. If bourbon makes it better… or even the other way around, then we want to talk about it.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys as well as aggregating the scores and reviews of other great voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!