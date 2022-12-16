5 Creative Christmas Cocktails | Whiskey Raiders

Holiday parties are in full swing, and if you’re anything like us, you want to offer guests more than a shot or whiskey on the rocks.

If that sounds familiar, you’ve come to the right place. We found five showstopping festive cocktails to serve that will have your friends reminiscing all the way through Dry January.

Sugar Cookie Old Fashioned

This recipe comes from Nelson’s Green Brier. To kick up the flavor and offset a bit of the sweetness, we recommend Elijah Craig Small Batch.

This is a wild twist on a truly classic whiskey cocktail, the Old Fashioned, and the added sweet flair gives this drink a Christmassy side. To make it, combine the ingredients together in a glass, add ice and mix until chilled. The recipe calls for enjoying the cocktail with cookies on the side.

Sugar Cookie Old Fashioned Recipe

2 oz Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

.5 oz vanilla spiced simple syrup (recipe below)

2 dashes aromatic bitters

1 dash black walnut bitters

Make Your Own Vanilla Spiced Simple Syrup

Vanilla spiced simple syrup

2 cups demerara sugar

2 cups water

.25 oz vanilla extract

Barspoon of ground cinnamon

Dash of ground nutmeg

Proper No. Twelve Mocha

This chocolatey take on the classic Irish Coffee comes to us from Proper No. Twelve Whiskey. For an upgrade in flavor, especially if you prefer more full bodied Irish whiskeys, we recommend you sub in and give Redbreast 12 a go.

To make the mocha, mix the ingredients together in a glass or mug. Optional: top with whipped cream and garnish with cocoa powder.

Proper Mocha Ingredients

1 oz Proper No. Twelve

.75 oz crème de cacao

.25 oz coffee liqueur

4 oz coffee

Proper Maple Smash



Also from Proper No. Twelve, this is the maple smash. It drinks like an Old Fashioned but sweeter and more citrus-forward. Because of the maple syrup and lemon combination, it’s surprsingly balanced.

To make the maple smash, combine the ingredients in a rocks glass over ice. Stir well and enjoy with friends!

Maple Smash Ingredients

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 dash ground cinnamon

Bourbon Eggnog

The bourbon eggnog recipe from Basil Hayden is a bit more labor-intensive, but we can tell you the effort is worth it. This cocktail would be perfect to enjoy on Christmas Eve or while watching the kids open gifts. For folks who like a proofier eggnog, Knob Creek is ready to play ball, and adds a touch more oak and tannin to kick up the profile.

To make, start by separating the egg yolks from the whites. Beat the yolks until they’re creamy, then whip sugar into them.

Start beating the egg whites until they stand in peaks. Optionally, add in a half-cup of sugar.

Next, beat the yolks and bourbon together, then add the whites. Beat the cream. Finally, add cream and milk to the mixture. Add nutmeg to taste and garnish each cup with nutmeg.

Bourbon Eggnog Ingredients

2 oz Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 quart milk

1 quart heavy cream

2 dozen eggs

1.5 cups sugar

Nutmeg

Oakspresso Martini

This recipe from Noble Oak is a fun twist on the classic espresso martini. This will be a fun offering if you’re hosting a Christmas breakfast or brunch and a more charming option than simply pouring Kahlua into your iced coffee. For fans of more mature bourbon, sub in Maker’s Mark Cask Strength for an extra punch.

To make the Oakspresso, combine the ingredients below (optionally, include egg white to add a foamy topping layer) in a shaking glass or tin and add ice. Shake all ingredients vigorously for 15-30 seconds (stirring will also work if you don’t have a shaker). Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and serve.

Oakspresso Martini Ingredients

1.5 oz Noble Oak Bourbon or Rye Whiskey

1 oz Freshly brewed Espresso

0.5 oz coconut cream

1 whole egg (optional)

0.25 oz creme de cacao

a0.25 oz Coffee Liqueur

