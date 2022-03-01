50 Cent Drops $125,000 on Bottle of Wine | Whiskey Raiders

Rapper Curtis Jackson, better known by his stage name 50 Cent, spent $125,000 on a single bottle of wine at the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner in Houston, Texas.

Jackson’s winning bid was on the 2017 Hye Meadow Winery Boooom Red, a blend of Negroamaro, Montepulciano, Aglianico and Sangiovese, aged in oak for two years. The wine won the award for Top Texas Wine at the rodeo.

“So i finally won a bid at the wine auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction,” Jackson said on Instagram and Twitter. “Now i have bottle of wine that cost more then a Rolls Royce. 😕i just got excited.

50 Cent owns Cognac brand Sire Spirits, which last year was sued by Remy Martin for copyright infringement.

This year’s Rodeo marked the return of the event after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.

The grand champion of the wine competition, a 2017 red from J. Lohr Vineyards in California, sold for a record $250,000.

Last May, Jackson was named the Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition for his Le Chemin du Roi, Champagne AOC, NV.

“When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited,” Jackson said at the time. “I am very proud of this.”

