Top 6 Whiskeys to Pair With a Cigar | Whiskey Raiders

Can there ever be too much of a good thing? That might be the case when it comes to whiskey and cigars.

Both are strong, smooth, and timeless. But when it comes to pairing them together, there are no hard and fast rules The only thing that matters is finding a balance that works for you. So go ahead and experiment until you find your perfect match, but before you dive in, we have some tips for finding the perfect pair.

Tips for Pairing Whiskey With a Cigar

First, it is important to consider the flavor profile of both the whiskey and the cigar. If you are looking for a bolder flavor, then a peaty Scotch or a high-rye bourbon will be a good choice. For a more delicate flavor, try a wheated bourbon or a single malt whisky.

Second, it is important to think about the strength of both the whiskey and the cigar. Consider the strength of the cigar. A full-bodied cigar will generally pair well with a bolder whiskey, while a milder cigar can be overwhelmed by a powerful spirit.

Finally, it is important to take into account your own personal preferences. Some people prefer to pair a sweeter whiskey with a cigar, while others prefer a drier spirit.

6 Best Whiskeys to Pair With a Cigar

Whiskey and cigars have been enjoyed together for centuries. The starting point in pairing them is finding a whiskey that has a flavor profile that suits your preferences. Here are six of the best whiskeys to pair with a cigar, depending on what you’re looking for.

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon

Woodford Double Oaked is a rich, sweet bourbon that has been aged in two different types of oak barrels. The first barrel gives the bourbon its traditional flavor profile, while the second barrel adds further depth and complexity.

The result is a spirit perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks. Woodford Double Oaked is loaded with brown sugar and toffee notes, making it a perfect match for a good cigar. Whether you are enjoying a leisurely afternoon on the porch or sharing a drink with friends, Woodford Double Oaked will add an extra touch of sophistication to your occasion.

Purchase Woodford Double Oaked here.

Eagle Rare

Eagle Rare is a much sought-after bourbon due to its unique flavor profile. Fruity and complex, it is filled with sweet cream and light oak notes. This makes it the perfect pairing for light to medium cigars and demonstrates just why Eagle Rare is so highly prized.

The next time you are looking for a special bourbon to enjoy, be sure to give Eagle Rare a try. You won’t be disappointed. Purchase Eagle Rare here.

Russell’s Reserve 10 Year

At first glance, Russell’s Reserve 10 Year might not look like anything special. It’s a simple, unassuming bottle of bourbon, and it doesn’t have any flashy marketing or packaging. But don’t let that fool you – this is a complex, well-rounded spirit that punches well above its weight.

Russell’s Reserve is perfect for a heavier, more full-bodied smoke. The oak is front and center in this bourbon, providing a robust, full-bodied flavor that lingers on the palate. The 10-year aging process also gives it a smoothness and complexity that will compliment a cigar nicely.

Purchase Russel’s Reserve 10 Year from ReserveBar.

Speyburn 15 Year

Speyburn 15 is a scotch that is rapidly rising in popularity. While it does not have the pedigree and history of a Macallan, it has great flavor with a price tag that is easy on the wallet.

The flavor profile of Speyburn 15 is well-rounded with notes of honey, oak, and citrus. It is a versatile scotch that can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Purchase Speyburn 15 here.

Redbreast 12 Year

Released in 2011, Redbreast 12 is bottled at 57.2% ABV, aged in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks and is non-chill filtered.

It is light and sweet, with notes of fruit and oak. Redbreast 12 is one of the most popular Irish whiskies, and it pairs well with cigars. Cubans and Nicaraguan cigars are especially good choices for this whiskey. Smokey and full-bodied, they bring out the best flavors in the Redbreast 12.

Order a bottle here.

Ardbeg An Oa

Ardbeg An Oa is a non-chill-filtered single malt Scotch whisky with cigar smoke listed in its tasting notes. It has a strength of 46.6% ABV.

The Ardbeg website describes the scotch as having a smooth, creamy texture with flavors of milk chocolate, treacle toffee, aniseed, orange and smoky tea leaves. Gentle, sweet spices (nutmeg & cinnamon), some cigar smoke and a very unusual flavour of grilled artichokes are also present.

Lastly, it is also noted that wood flavor is always present in the spirit, gently nutty and reminiscent of a carpenter’s workshop. A long, sweet finish with floral overtones, mint toffee and some gentle malty biscuit notes complete the taste profile.

If that doesn’t sound like the perfect scotch for a cigar, then nothing will. Ardbeg An Oa can be purchased here.

