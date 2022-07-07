7 Best Canned Cocktails to Keep You Cool This Summer

Summer is just beginning, but already temperatures have been absolutely scorching in many regions. Given the intense heat, you’ll need some drinks to cool you down for the next couple of months. And sometimes, you just want to kick back in the shade with a drink in your hand without going to the trouble of making a fancy cocktail. There’s no shame in that. We totally understand and have you covered with a list of the best canned cocktails (and bottled cocktails) to keep you cool this summer.

Best Canned Cocktail of the Summer: Simply Spiked Lemonade

In early June, Coca-Cola and Molson Coors launched the highly anticipated Simply Spiked Lemonade — a boozy version of the extremely popular Simply Lemonade brand. We loved all four flavors of Simply Spiked Lemonade, particularly Blueberry Lemonade. Each flavor features a great balance of sweetness and tartness and is bursting with flavor.

Simply Spiked will be immensely popular this summer due to the name on the can but also its quality. These delectable drinks are best enjoyed outside on a hot summer day, and at 5% ABV, they aren’t very strong, making them the perfect session drink.

Simply Spiked Lemonade can be found across the country in a four-flavor 12-pack pack priced at about $17.99.

Best Margarita Substitute: Sauza Agave Cocktails

Not many drinks go better with a sunny day than the classic margarita. We’ve tasted quite a few margarita canned cocktails, but it’s hard to beat Sauza Tequila’s Sauze Agave Cocktails, which are a great stand-in for a marg despite not labeling the drinks as such.

Sauza launched these drinks in March in four flavors: Lime Crush, Tropical Twist, Strawberry Breeze and Black Cherry Smash. These are sweet, fruity and tasty. Each flavor is refreshing and has a nice, dry finish that leaves you craving your next sip. Our favorite of the pack was Strawberry Breeze, but Black Cherry Smash and Lime Crush are great, too. At 8% ABV, these hit a nice sweet spot for a summery canned cocktail. They’re just strong enough to give you the tiniest bite but are still sweet and gulpable. Find our full review here.

Sauza Agave Cocktails are available nationwide in the following formats: Twelve-can variety packs ($17.99), single-flavor six-packs ($9.99) or single 25-ounce cans ($3.49). Find them here.

Best Stiff Drink: Post Meridiem Spirits

For the extended summer party, day-drinking sesh or barbecue, lower-ABV drinks might be the way to go, but sometimes you want something stronger and higher-quality. Post Meridiem Spirits is one of a few brands making canned cocktails in small-but-strong formats. PM’s drinks boast exponentially higher ABV levels than lighter drinks like Simply Spiked Lemonade, but the 100-milliliter cans net you just one, small drink. These offer a different vibe from the previous options on this list. The opposite of a session drink, these should be shaken, poured into a glass and enjoyed

In May, Post Meridiem released its two newest flavors, London Dry Southside (26% ABV) and Modern Classic Cosmopolitan (28%). Between the Miami Vice color scheme and the stellar quality (we have yet to taste a canned cocktail brand that surpasses the consistently great offerings Post Meridiem releases), these are sure to impress at any get-together — as long as your guests enjoy a strong drink.

Post Meridiem’s cocktails sell for $15.96 per four-pack. Order them online or find them in stores in Washington, D.C., Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas on the Post Meridiem Spirits website.

Best Lemonade: Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade

Technically, the title of “Best Lemonade” should go to Simply Spiked, but since Simply is the winner of a different category, we’re giving this to Crown Royal’s Whisky Lemonade, which is no slouch.

Whisky Lemonade is far and away the best Crown Royal RTD. It carries an ABV of 7% and is priced at $14.99 for a pack of four. At 229 calories, Crown Royal’s RTDs are a bit heavier and more sugary than some of the lower-cal options on the market, but not many things are better summer sippers than lemonade, and this is a damn good lemonade. It hits the perfect notes of sweet with just enough sour to balance it.

This lemonade is very refreshing, and whiskey notes seep through mildly on the back end. There’s a fair amount of carbonation but not too much. Crown Royal Whiskey Lemonade is the perfect summer porch drink. Find it at ReserveBar.

Best Whiskey Drink: On The Rocks Manhattan

On The Rocks is one of the best RTD cocktail brands that can be found nationwide, and its Manhattan is among the highlights of the range. Made with Basil Hayden Dark Rye Whiskey and containing 32.5% ABV, this is wonderfully balanced with notes of chocolate, caramel, cherry and spicy rye.

The entire On The Rocks range is pretty good, but the Manhattan is one of the absolute best the brand offers. Like Post Meridiem, this isn’t a prototypical summer cocktail. But not everyone likes the light, summery drinks, so variety is important.

Find On The Rocks Manhattan for about $10-14 at retail locations throughout the country.

Other great On The Rocks products to try this summer are the Knob Creek Old Fashioned and the On The Rocks Cocktail Bundle, which features a margarita, mai tai, aviator and cosmopolitan.

Best Mojito: Bacardi Mojito Variety Pack

Bacardi Real Rum Cocktails are a rock-solid line of RTDs, and its mojitos are by far the best of the bunch. The Mojito, Strawberry Mojito and Mango Mojito flavors are each exquisitely balanced. The fizz, mint and fruity sweetness combine to make delicious drinks. These drinks are impressively complex despite a low 5.9% ABV. A bonus: The can designs feature bright colors with summery designs like palm fronds. These will look beautiful in your patio cooler.

The Bacardi Mojito variety pack is available for purchase in select markets in packs of six 355-milliliter cans for a suggested retail price of $16.99. Find them at retailers across the country like Total Wine.

For the Beer Drinker: Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat

We all know someone (or many someones) who turns their nose up at anything in the seltzer or RTD category. For the through-and-through beer drinker, we offer Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat, the second flavor of the brand’s LightSky line of light, low-calorie beer. The initial flavor, Citrus Wheat, isn’t bad, but Tropical Wheat is far more memorable.

At 95 calories and 4% ABV, this is a very light beer, and its tropical profile makes it perfect for summer. The palate delivers crisp lager, pineapple and orange. This is a bright, refreshing beer — ideal for a summer cookout.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!