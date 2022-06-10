Pride Month 2022: 7 Booze Brands Supporting LGBTQ Community

The LGBTQ+ community has always been a major force in the booze industry. From modeling iconic spirits advertisements to bartending at world-famous nightclubs, queer people have played a significant role in shaping the nightlife scene. In recent years, a number of queer-owned and -operated booze brands have emerged, offering alternatives to the mainstream labels that have traditionally dominated the market.

These brands are often more inclusive and queer-friendly, making them popular among members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. They have helped to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for queer people in the booze world. Thanks to these brands, members of the LGBTQ+ community can enjoy drinks made for them by people who understand them.

Looking for some alcohol brands to support this pride month? Look no further than the ones listed below.

SuperGay Spirits

SuperGay Spirits is a company that produces vodka, and much like its name suggests, it supports the LGBTQ+ community all year long. SuperGay is handcrafted in upstate New York using organic corn and pure spring water.

SuperGay’s master distiller developed the brand’s recipe, which includes filtering the water through activated coconut charcoal to purify the vodka. SuperGay Spirits does everything by hand to have control over the quality of the vodka every step of the way. Not only does the company produce a high-quality product, but it also gives 10% of profits from its “farm-to-disco” vodka to LGBTQIA+ organizations.

SuperGay vodka retails for $38 and can be purchased here.

Saint Luna Moonshine

Saint Luna is an LGBTQ-owned North Carolina moonshine brand. The brand makes its moonshine from molasses and rye. Saint Luna is certified by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. The company is co-owned by founder David Suk and bartender Aubrey Slater. Suk says that the crisp moonshine is intended to “pay homage to the first ever American spirit.” Saint Luna is produced in small batches, using locally sourced ingredients.

“One night after a few drinks it dawned on me. If I could make a craft moonshine, I could challenge the definition of moonshine. I can take something historically significant in America, and modernize it. I could create an elevated experience with moonshine,” Suk has said of the creation of Saint Luna.

The company has won numerous awards, including a Gold Medal at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge. Saint Luna can be purchased for $52 from Reserve Bar.

Rhodium By Rhode Island Spirits

Rhodium is a brand from Pawtucket, Rhode Island distillery Rhode Island Spirits that prides itself on its co-owners being not only supportive of the LGBTQ+ community but a part of it.

“We believe it matters who owns the company. We support LGBTQIA+ nonprofits and political candidates, and we make sure that we work with other like-minded businesses whenever we can.” The couple has said about owning the brand together. “Unlike big brands that slap a rainbow on their products and expect you to buy them, we are out and proud. We live our values, lead with our authentic selves, and contribute to our community whenever we can.”

Cathy Plourde is an avid forager, and fellowKara Larson is a home brewer turned spirits maker. The distillery’s red vodka is made with cranberries from local bogs, giving the vodka a tart and distinct flavor. Rhodium Spirits offers tours of its facility so that visitors can see how the spirits are made.

The co-owners are passionate about their spirits and strive to create unique products. “We work hard to ensure that our distillery and tasting room is an accepting and welcoming space,” the couple says about the distillery’s values, including providing space for events like the Rhode Island Feminist & Queer Happy Hour and supporting such community initiatives as MassEquality.

Purchase a bottle from Rhodium Spirits here.

Mujen Spirits

Mujen Spirits is a line of shochu — a Japanese beverage — whose products are free of carbs, sugar and gluten. The spirits are also lower in calories than most vodkas and tequilas. The company was founded by two college friends who were looking for a healthier alternative to the traditional liquor options on the market. Mujen’s spirits are made from all-natural ingredients and are distilled six times to ensure a smooth taste. The company offers a variety of flavors, including citrus, cucumber and grapefruit.

The Japanese spirit is a celebrity favorite, as it was the drink of choice for Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper drank as they rang in the 2022 New Year. The smooth, flavorful liqueur is made with a blend of high-quality spirits and natural fruit juices.

“It’s like a lovely Siren licking you from the seas of Odysseus,” Cooper said of Mujen.

Bruce Bozzi, the co-founder of the rice-based Japanese shochu brand, is openly gay. He used his experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries to successfully launch the brand, according to Wine Enthusiast. In addition to his professional successes, Bozzi is also committed to several charitable causes. He has earned awards for his work with LGBTQ nonprofit GLAAD as well as Project Angel Food and the Human Rights Campaign. Bozzi was given the 2017 GLSEN Champion Award. GLSEN is a nonprofit dedicated to ending discrimination, harassment and bullying toward LGBTQ+ individuals.

Mujen Spirits can be purchased here.

Live Proud Spirits

Live Proud Vodka is a social-justice-minded company that donates one dollar from the sale of each bottle of vodka to nationally recognized civil rights charities. The company was founded by CEO Beth Hohlier, who has many years of experience in the food and beverage industry.

Hohlier tells Wine Enthusiast that she was looking for a way to give back to causes that are important to her. The company’s flagship product is vodka, but it will be releasing a dill pickle-flavored vodka in June. This new flavor is intended for use in Bloody Marys. The company’s mission is to support social justice causes and to provide its customers with premium products.

Purchase Live Proud Spirits here.

Diageo

Diageo, one of the world’s largest producers of spirits and beer, is teaming up with Queer Britain, a museum dedicated to preserving LGBTQ+ history, to help preserve queer history for future generations.

As part of the partnership, Diageo will provide Queer Britain with access to its 55-football-pitch-sized archive, which includes a wealth of documents and artifacts related to the company’s many spirit brands. In addition, Diageo’s archivists will work with Queer Britain to train volunteers in best practices for preserving historical artifacts.

The partnership between the global drinks company and the museum will see the drinks company not only provide funding to support the setup of the inaugural space but also provide resources to support the museum’s archivists in their mission to grow an archive of valuable stories and artifacts.

The recently opened museum, situated in Granary Square at King’s Cross, is designed to encourage interaction, education, celebration and connection. The partnership will enable the museum to continue its work in promoting understanding and awareness of the important role that the drinks company has played in British social and economic history.

In turn, the drinks company will benefit from greater public engagement with its brands and products. Ultimately, this partnership represents a win-win situation for both parties involved.

Diageo owns many notable spirit brands, including Crown Royal, Ciroc, Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Smirnoff, Bailey’s and Guinness.

Equal Measures and The Drinks Trust

While The Drinks Trust and Equal Measures may not make booze, they are two organizations that are working together to improve the lives of those in the alcohol industry and to create a more level playing field for all.

The Drinks Trust is a charity that provides support and guidance to those who work in the alcohol industry, while Equal Measures is an independent voice that strives to ensure that the alcohol industry is accountable for its actions.

This partnership between the two organizations is just one of many that are aimed at making the world a better place. The Drinks Trust and Equal Measures both believe that by working together, they can make a difference in the lives of those who work in the alcohol industry.

Learn more about The Drinks Trust and the new partnership by clicking here.

