8 Best Whiskeys We Tasted In August 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

It’s pretty unbelievable that we’re now in the eighth month of the year, and as far as whiskey goes — what a month it was. There were so many whiskeys for us to taste over here at Whiskey Raiders, yet these eight whiskeys really stood out from the crowd.

As summer comes to a close, here are the eight best whiskeys we tasted in August.

The 8 Best Whiskeys We Tasted in August 2023

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage

If extending your tropical vacation indefinitely sounds like a great plan, consider giving Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage a try.

The 10-year-old bourbon is the result of a collaboration between Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Dr. Joy Spence, the Master Blender at Appleton Estate rum. The spirit was distilled at Wild Turkey and aged for 10 years prior to being finished in 14-year-old Appleton Estate Rum Casks.

Clocking in at 53% ABV, this rich and expressive bourbon is just plain fun. With plenty of oak and ripe fruits kissed with tobacco smoke, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage is primarily a bourbon first imbued with rum essence.

On the palate, the oak throughline lingers on, interlaced with caramel and apple butter. There is a fun Jamaican character that offers tropical fruit flavors like papaya, pineapple and banana, yet it doesn’t overpower. The lengthy finish highlights that rum influence, making Wild Turkey’s first rum finish a success.

This expression from Wild Turkey hosts a rather hefty suggested retail price of $275, rendering it a bit of a splurge. Master’s Keep has gone up in price over the years, but it’s a great series.

Barrell Bourbon Batch 35

For fans of gingerbread and butterscotch, the Barrell Bourbon Batch 035 by Barrell Craft Spirits is a must-try with its copious butterscotch aromas and richly spicy, gingered palate.

Barrell Bourbon Batch 035 comes to us from the Louisville-based blending masters at Barrell Craft Spirits. This is a blend of bourbons from three locations: 6-, 7- and 8-year-old bourbons distilled in Indiana; 7- and 13-year-old whiskeys distilled in Tennessee; and an 8-year-old Kentucky bourbon.

With a nose of maple, peanut brittle, butterscotch and milk chocolate coupled with a funky, rich taste loaded with even more butterscotch and chocolate — this Barrel Bourbon Batch 035 is a butterscotch-ginger bomb. And that’s a-OK with us.

Barrell Bourbon Batch 035 can be bought directly from Barrell Craft Spirits for a suggested retail price of $85 and an ABV percentage of 58.75%.

Old Fitzgerald Bottled In Bond 10 Year

Old Fitzgerald Bottled In Bond 10 Year is the latest release from Heaven Hill and comes in a beautiful, 1950s-inspired Old Fitzgerald Decanter. According to Heaven Hill, the brand was registered in 1885 before being sold to Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle during Prohibition.

The Bottled In Bond 10-year-old expression was bottled in the spring 2023 and uses Heaven Hill’s wheated mashbill. Old Fitzgerald Bottled In Bond 10-Year was bottled at 50% ABV. It hosts a relatively attainable $140 price tag.

This pleasant and “fun” bourbon is a comforting easy drinker, with aromas of warm, buttered bread and a rich nose. On the palate, it leads with confectioner’s sugar and butterscotch — and hosts a bitter kick of black pepper on the back end. The bourbon finishes with cherry cola, toffee and ginger.

Hardin’s Creek Frankfort

There must be something in the water over at the James B. Beam Distilling Company, as this whiskey’s predecessor, Hardin’s Creek Clermont, made quite the impression and was featured in our Best Whiskeys of June 2023 roundup.

Hardin’s Creek Frankfort continues the Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series’ concept, where each bourbon is made identically and with the same mashbill. The key differentiating factor? Location, location, location; each release is aged at a different Beam facility.

This 17-year-old bourbon has a suggested retail price of $170 and an ABV of 55%. Whiskey Raiders Chief Spirits Critic Jay West, describes it as a “rollercoaster,” but in a good way.

With buttercream, nougat, pralines, and honey aromas that lead into a dessert-driven dram with plenty of tannins, Hardin’s Creek Frankfort is “worth the ride.”

Thirteenth Colony Double Oaked

Thirteenth Colony is Georgia’s oldest operating distillery since Prohibition, according to the brand. This double-oaked bourbon clocks in at a scorching 135.3 proof, and just 1,848 bottles are available.

Double-oaking is a fairly trendy process that involves finishing a bourbon in a second, newly charred barrel. The spirit with a suggested retail price of $80 hosts a big and bold nose with toffee, Tootsie Pop, chocolate and powerful caramel aromas. West described it as “bold and brash” in his review

Despite its blistering proof, the spirit is easy-drinking and has loads of tootsie roll, cherry cordial, baking spice and nutmeg qualities. The lingering finish hangs on for ages and has plenty of espresso and cherry candy throughout.

Keeper’s Heart Stout Barrel Finished Irish + American Whiskey S1B57

This distinctive offering from the Minnesota brand Keeper’s Heart is a blend of Irish and American whiskeys. The brand is helmed by Master Distiller Brian Nation, known for his work at major Irish distilleries like Redbreast and Jameson. Nation partnered with the founder of High West Distillery, David Perkins, and Keeper’s Heart was born.

This Keeper’s Heart Stout Barrel Finish barrel pick is a blend of Irish and American whiskeys, and clocks in at 57.64%. The cask strength expression is finished in a stout cask, and can be purchased directly from Keeper’s Heart for $60. This latest expression is an interesting hybridized whiskey, to say the least.

The nose is driven by butterscotch candy, expresso and coffee beans, bringing joy to any java enthusiast. The coffee and stout character really shine on the palate, and Keeper’s Heart Stout Barrel Finish hosts a rich mouthfeel with loads of caramel candies and wafer cookies.

The finish is packed with espresso and char, and West describes it as “easily the best finish from a Keeper’s release” that he’s tasted to date.

This bottle can be purchased from ReserveBar.

Laphroaig Càirdeas 2023

This storied Islay distillery is a favorite among scotch aficionados and royals alike. With a lengthy history that dates back to 1815, Laphroaig is known for its peated whiskies.

Laphroaig’s Càirdeas expressions are reserved exclusively for Friends of Laphroaig, but the good news is anyone can join. Each year, a new release debuts, and the 2023 expression was finished in a mixture of 75% White Port and 25% Madeira casks. Bottled at 52.3% ABV, this is a higher-proof peated offering from the Islay-based distillery.

With a suggested retail price of $99, this dram channels major tropical dole fruit syrup dreams all the way. The nose is bold and fruity with lime, honey, and peaches and just a touch of that signature Islay sea air. On the palate, the peat takes a back seat to an explosion of dole fruit syrup with lemon, lime, buttercream and custard. The finish of this limited release goes on and on, with a mixture of brine, ash, and fruit. Too. Much. Fun.

Càirdeas can be purchased from ReserveBar.

Four Roses 135th Anniversary

One of the splashiest releases of the month — and of the year — is the Four Roses 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch 2023. This exciting release has a suggested retail price of $200.

The whiskey is distilled by Four Roses’ Master Distiller Brent Elliott. Four Roses is highly transparent about its recipes, and this blend is a mixture of 35% 12-year-old OESV, 40% 14-year-old OESK, 20% 16-year-old OESV and 5% 25-year-old OBSV. The addition of 25-year-old whiskey is the real kicker here — as the oldest whiskey Four Roses has ever used in a blend — and the expression clocks in at 56% ABV.

This limited-release expression from Four Roses scored a 9/10 on Whiskey Raiders, and we don’t give those out lightly. West refers to it as a “blending masterpiece” and offered high praise to its layered sophistication.

With a bright, fruity nose that offers up aromas of strawberries, cream and graham cracker, this beautiful bourbon is distinctive and surprising immediately. On the palate, expect a rich and well-integrated dram, with plenty of caramels, sweetness, and more of those delicate strawberry qualities. The whiskey finishes moderately, with plenty of fruit salad and crème brûleé aromas. A fruit-driven pour that’s a knockout.

