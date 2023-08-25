Born on This Date? 99 Brand May Throw You a $9,999 Party

99 Brand is offering anybody who was born on Sept. 9, 1999, the opportunity to have a birthday party do-over, and brand that makes miniature bottles of 99-proof shooters is offering to pay $9,999 to foot the bill, it announced in a news release Wednesday.

If you were born in 1999, you turned 21 in 2020 — a year we can collectively agree was awful, especially for a 21st birthday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 99 Brand wants to make it up to one lucky winner by offering them $9,999 to throw an “epic birthday bash,” complete with party supplies and swag from the liquor company.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have a memorable 21st birthday experience, and we know that those born on 9/9/99 likely had that milestone interrupted due to experiences well outside their control,” 99 Brand Marketing Director Kizito Owusu-Sarfo said in the news release. “This opportunity is all about making up for lost time and creating unforgettable party experiences with friends and loved ones. For one lucky birthday-er, turning 24 in 2023 will feel a lot like what turning 21 should have felt like in 2020.”

Interested parties can throw their hats in the ring here and fill out all the requested information. The winner will be notified on their birthday. Entries are open from today until 11:59 p.m. EST Sept. 7.

99 Brand will also gift $9.99 to 99 additional individuals born on Sept. 9, 1999, as part of a smaller way to celebrate.

About 99 Brand

99 Brand is a flavored liqueur brand that was first introduced in 1997.

The Sazerac-owned spirits brand produces 99-proof liqueurs that have “intense explosions of natural flavor,” according to its website.

99 Brand has created expressions that range in a variety of flavors — from whipped to sour cherry and even a mystery flavor. The products can be enjoyed on their own or as mixers in cocktails.

